A lawsuit challenging New Mexico's newly drawn congressional maps can now move forward in the state's lower courts.
In an order issued Wednesday, the New Mexico Supreme Court said the litigation claiming the state's three congressional districts were crafted to favor Democrats, can be heard in a New Mexico District Court.
The order states that under Article II, Section 18 of the New Mexico Constitution, the courts do have jurisdiction over claims of partisan gerrymandering. Additionally, the order directs the 5th Judicial District Court to “take all actions necessary to resolve this matter no later than October 1, 2023.” It also lays out guidelines for the District Court to follow in determining whether the current congressional maps constitute a political gerrymander.
In a statement, the Republican Party of New Mexico, which filed the suit last year, applauded the decision which will allow their claim to continue to make its way through the judicial process, calling the redrawing of the state's three congressional districts, “one of the most egregious cases of partisan gerrymandering.”
“RPNM (Republican Party of New Mexico) is encouraged that the New Mexico Supreme Court agrees and ruled today that our redistricting case should proceed in a District Court,” Ashley Soular, spokesperson for the RPNM, said in a statement.
Wednesday's order did not say whether the justices believe the map constitutes a partisan gerrymander.
Timothy Jennings, Roswell mayor and a Democrat who was among several petitioners who joined the state Republican Party in bringing the suit, could not be reached for comment before press time Wednesday.
The suit was filed last year after New Mexico's Democratic-led legislature drew and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved a map as part of the decennial redistricting process in 2021 that reconfigured the state's three congressional districts, in a way that gave Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives an unfair advantage.
Petitioners of the suit alleged the Democratic lawmakers split, or cracked, areas in what had been the Republican-leaning New Mexico 2nd Congressional District, which had encompassed the bottom half of the state. Cracking is when supporters of one political party redraw district boundaries in a manner that ensures an opposing party does not have a majority population in any one district.
Under the revamped maps, heavily conservative communities in the 2nd District were split between each of the three districts, and parts of Democratic-leaning southwest Albuquerque were moved into the 2nd District.
Chaves County is included in each of the three districts under the new maps. Northern Chaves County and part of north Roswell are in the 1st Congressional District, while most of the rest of the county is in the 3rd Congressional District.
One precinct in the sparsely inhabited boot heel in the southwest corner of the county remains within the 2nd District.
When the case went before Judge Fred Van Soelen in New Mexico's 9th Judicial District, attorneys for Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Senate Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) and then-New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), urged him to throw out the case.
In April 2022, he rejected the motion to dismiss but ordered the new maps be kept in place for that year's June primaries and November general elections, saying that to do otherwise risked introducing chaos into the electoral process.
That July, respondents, including the governor and leading Democratic Legislators, asked the court to intervene to determine whether such cases are justiciable in New Mexico courts.
Wednesday's ruling came weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 vote in Moore v. Harper, that state courts can weigh on matters of partisan redistricting and rejected the Independent Legislature Theory, which argued the U.S. Constitution gives nearly unchecked power to state legislatures in regards to elections.
