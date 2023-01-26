Many of the New Mexico registered voters participating in a recent survey believe that budget surplus funds should be used to improve public safety and invest in education and public schools. Meanwhile, 31% want to see the estimated $3.59 million in “new money,” or fiscal year 2024 revenues in excess of already appropriated funds, be used for economic development.

The results of the survey were shared by New Mexico Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Black during a “Business Day” event in Santa Fe. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, Tourism Secretary Jen Schroer and a number of state legislators also spoke at the event held Tuesday morning.