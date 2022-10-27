The New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents has proceeded with legal action as it seeks to remove a governor-appointed regent following a September vote indicating its intention to do so.
The Institute filed an emergency writ on Oct. 21 with the New Mexico Supreme Court following its 3-2 vote on Sept. 29 to remove Cedric Page of Santa Fe.
Page is a retired higher education administrator with many years of experience at universities. He most recently served as executive director of the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos campus and as a professor emeritus of geography.
He was appointed to the office by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, confirmed by the state Legislature, in April 2019. The term is due to expire Dec. 31, 2024.
Page did not respond to Daily Record requests for comment in September or by press time on Wednesday.
Page also did not offer NMMI officials a resignation, as they requested. Instead, he wrote in an Oct. 19 memo to the other regents included in the court filings that the Board of Regents had not presented proper authority to restrict his acting as a regent, absent a court decision, and that attempts to do so could “constitute unlawful and criminal interference with a public official,” contrary to state law.
The official reason for Page's removal provided by the Institute uses the same wording given in the NMMI Board of Regents Policy Manual and the state Constitution for removal of an appointed regent: “incompetence, neglect of duty and/or malfeasance in office.”
But the vote followed a contentious July 12 public meeting that involved several disagreements among Page and other regents, including over the wording of minutes for previous meetings, a hiring decision and then an Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) request made to Page's former employer that had come from a Roswell address.
Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, acknowledged during the meeting that the address on the IRPA request was his residence. In the court filing, Grizzle is identified as the person who made the IPRA request.
Page questioned at the July meeting why such a request would have been made.
“This action is unusual for a subordinate to make a request of a regent,” Page had said. “Regents are vetted by the governor's office. Regents are vetted by the state Senate. Why would an employee of the institution need to know about the contract or contracts that a regent held at a particular institution or evaluation criteria or results of evaluation or any bonus or incentive criteria?”
Lorna Wiggins, one of the lawyers for the Board of Regents, replied by saying, “Under the Inspection of Public Record Act, every person in this state has the right to inspect public records unless they are excepted or protected from inspection, and the entity responding to an IPRA request does not have the right to ask the purpose or to speculate as to the purpose.”
According to the Board of Regents court filing, Page's remarks about the IPRA during an open meeting, his identification of Grizzle as the requester and his insinuation that it was improper for Grizzle to have made such a request were improper and constitute the grounds for Page's removal.
Because the remarks followed Page's discussion that he wanted regents to consider a future performance evaluation of Grizzle, court filings state that some people observing and hearing Page's remarks concluded that he was seeking to “discredit” Grizzle.
In two subsequent closed executive meetings of the Board of Regents, court documents state that Grizzle had expressed possible legal claims he could make under the state Whistleblower's Act and the Human Rights Act.
The filings also indicate that Page was encouraged at those meetings by other regents to have discussions with Grizzle to seek a possible resolution, but he did not do so.
After the September vote, Page was informed that he was barred from participating in board activities or attending NMMI or board functions unless given permission to do so by Brad Christmas, Board of Regents president.
According to the court filings, he was informed later that he could attend Board of Regents meetings as a member of the public, but not vote or participate as a regent.
At the September meeting and prior to vote, Page spoke at some length to the board about “key values” he said were shared by the Institute, NMMI and himself, given his career in higher education and his former service in the U.S. Air Force and with the Air Force Academy.
His statement, in part, said, “I understand that we are committed to integrity and integrity with regard to our students, faculty and staff of the Institute. We are committed to service, the service that we expect of our students at the Institute. We provide that opportunity through our academic programs, our leadership program. And lastly, we have a commitment to responsibility, responsibility to the students and their families, to the citizens and taxpayers of New Mexico.
"… As the board members make their decision, I want you to keep in mind the key values that we have all committed to when we signed on to provide policy, guidance and leadership for the Institute, along certainly with the administration that carries out the day-to-day function of the Institute,” Page's statement also explained.
Grizzle responded after the board vote that he considered Page's behavior "unprofessional" and "unethical."
Christmas said that Page's actions, if left "unchecked," could cause “great harm irreparably to NMMI, the Board of Regents, Maj. Gen. Grizzle and NMMI staff.”
An exhibit filed with the Supreme Court case includes an Oct. 5 letter from the New Mexico Higher Education Department to the Board of Regents that indicates the proper authority regarding the matter is the state Supreme Court.
The regents supporting the September motion to seek Page's removal were Christmas, Harold Alan Edmonson and John Garcia. Page and Maria Christina Montoya voted against the action.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.