The New Mexico Military Institute plans to have a student exchange program with a military-affiliated school in Brazil that will bring some of its students here and allow study abroad opportunities for NMMI cadets.
Students from Colégio Tiradentes would attend NMMI at a reduced tuition rate, a decision the NMMI Board of Regents approved during a Tuesday meeting.
Col. David West, NMMI chief of staff, described the school in the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil as one that serves the dependents of military and police.
“The students there, like NMMI, wear uniforms, attend academic classes and develop leadership characteristics and standards,” West wrote in an email. “The school’s administration has visited NMMI and we have visited their school. Both parties are interested and intend to be involved in a student exchange program as well as general admission opportunities for their students to attend NMMI. We especially appreciate the fact (that) these students are from military families and developing military leadership qualities to be an exceptional fit to add to the rich diversity of the student population at NMMI.”
Under the agreement approved by regents, students from Colégio Tiradentes would pay only 150% of the in-state tuition, rather than the higher international tuition. The Brazilian students would still pay the same fees as other cadets, West wrote.
In December, regents approved 2022-23 tuition of $2,000 for in-state cadets, $8,880 for North American residents and $15,920 for international students from outside North America.
West also indicated that NMMI expects 30 students from Brazil during the upcoming academic year, which includes up to 15 exchange students to allow an equal number of NMMI cadets to study in Brazil for a semester or a year.
According to West, NMMI has similar agreements with other educational systems in Japan, Korea, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. The Institute also is part of the Western University Exchange. According to the group's website, the exchange has more than 160 participating colleges and universities that agree to charge no more than 150% of in-state tuition to students in member states or territories.
