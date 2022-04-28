Qi Ni of Monterey Park, California, a sophomore in college at New Mexico Military Institute, has been named a Student of the Month for April by the Altrusa Club. Ni enrolled at NMMI in 2017 and is expected to graduate in 2023. He is the regimental master of fitness and has been promoted from master sergeant to major in that role.
“He has excelled in his leadership roles and NMMI looks forward to him serving the corps in a greater capacity next year,” a NMMI announcement stated.
Altrusa International of Roswell honored Ni and three other local students at a recent meeting and presented him with a certificate and gift cards.