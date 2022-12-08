New Mexico Military Institute cadets have once again come up with a winning innovation to use native organic materials to address problems in the area.
Members of the NMMI STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Club are winners at the 2022 New Mexico Governor's STEM Challenge.
“This is four years in a row,” said Lt. Col. Frank Kimbler, associate professor of geology and Earth sciences. He is also one of the faculty mentors for the NMMI club along with Maj. Demvia Maslian, associate professor of sciences.
The cadets in the club include Ivan Belyaev, a senior from Albuquerque; Cassandra Carpignano, a junior from Texas; Evan Kennedy, a junior from Colorado; Ava O'Neil, a junior from Corrales; Ngoc Hong Pham, a senior from Vietnam; Ngoc Minh Pham, also a senior from Vietnam; Lucas Tang, a freshman from Roswell; Steven Xu, a sophomore from Roswell; and Sylvia Xu, also a sophomore from Roswell. Danylo Starepravo of Ukraine, a college freshman who participated with the club while in high school, helped advise this year's team.
The group developed a bioplastic weed barrier that includes the waste from roasted chiles that decomposes rapidly and repels pests. But take a deep breath before reading off the official name of the project: “Utilizing Locally Produced Crop Starches and Green Chili Chaff to Synthesize Effective Bio-degradable Plastics as a Viable and Eco-Friendly Alternative to Commercially Produced Plastics as an Insect Deterring Weed Barrier.”
Thirty-six high school teams competed in the science challenge, co-sponsored by the New Mexico Public Education Department, New Mexico State University, Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation and the Department for Workforce Solutions. Twenty-three schools, including NMMI, won by having a corporate STEM employer in New Mexico choose their projects for their quality and for their demonstration of science skills and knowledge needed by employers. Each cadet will receive $500, as will the two faculty mentors.
This year, unlike previous years, NMMI is the only school in Chaves County to receive a STEM Challenge prize.
This year's sponsor for NMMI was Freeport McMoRan Inc., an international mining corporation with operations in Grant County. The company also sponsored the NMMI's team first prize in 2019. That project was a prototype of a biometric emergency drone that can scan for injured individuals and alert first responders or search-and-rescue teams.
The team also received a perfect score from Freeport McMoRan this year on its written report, submitted in November, Maslian said.
The team's final presentations occurred Dec. 2-3 in Las Cruces, with four of the cadets able to attend. The other club members already had left the area for winter break.
This year, the STEM Challenge asked students to develop projects benefiting New Mexico schools, jobs and communities using sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.
“The NM Governor’s STEM Challenge is a program unique to the state and one that fosters inquiry and innovation by supporting teachers and students in relevant and relatable ways through responses to an 'open-ended' question, making the Challenge truly 'real world,' said Patricia Sullivan, associate dean in the College of Engineering at NMSU. “Participation by the NM business community is a signature aspect of the Governor’s STEM Challenge, bringing the state’s employers together with educators and students to elevate STEM-based career opportunities in NM.”
According to the competition's website, the effort also is intended to encourage diversity among science students and to introduce “next generation” science standards in New Mexico high school classrooms.
The cadets started thinking about their project when classes began in August. Maslian said they became intrigued about finding a use for the roasted chile waste. At first they tried to use the chaff as the base for the bioplastic barrier, “an epic fail,” as Kimbler puts it.
Using vegetable-based mixtures as bioplastics is not new, but adding the chile chaff is. The cadets experimented with pumpkin starch, sweet potato starch and cornstarch for the base of their bioplastic barrier. While the sweet potato starch had a lot of good properties, including flexibility, the cadets settled on corn as the most starchy and stable of the three after several experiments. Corn is also a larger crop in New Mexico, as Kimbler points out.
“They tested the insect-repellant property,” Maslian said, who explained that the barrier proved effective against ladybugs and flightless fruit flies. “We didn't have a chance to test the weed barrier, but I think it works. We also tested the biodegradability, and it takes three weeks for the plastics to be completely degraded.”
Kimbler explained that testing of the bioplastic as a weed barrier will require more time and testing.
To determine the biodegradable characteristics, Maslian said, the cadets made their own compost consisting of one-third cow manure, one-third vegetable waste and one-third dead vegetation such as leaves. Part of the cadets' research involved digging through the compost bin to find remnants of their barrier and to determine how long decomposition took.
According to the NMMI professors, the cadets have decided to advance the project as they work toward 2023 regional and state science competitions, but Kimbler said specific information about the new iteration of the project is a closely held secret since the students' ultimate aim is to once again reach the highly competitive International Science and Engineering Fair. If the cadets place at a certain level in either the regional or state science competitions, they can go to the international fair, where more than $8 million in prizes was awarded in 2022, including $75,000 to the grand prize winner.
NMMI's other STEM Challenge prize winners also have been intriguing. In 2020, cadets developed an all-natural, non-alcohol-based hand sanitizer made of pecan shells and cacti gel, with Facebook as the sponsor. In 2021, Presbyterian Health Care Services chose cadets' project making eco-friendly and affordable building materials of cow dung, volcanic ash and styrofoam.
While being on a winning team and receiving prize money can motivate students, Maslian and Kimbler said that cadets also have told them that they appreciate using scientific inquiry and principles to develop applications that can help others. They also appreciate the encouragement from professionals in science fields, such as the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation representative who told this year's team, according to Maslian, “When this becomes commercialized, call me. I will buy some.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
