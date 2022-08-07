The New Mexico Military Institute, Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle and some former cadets have been recognized for outstanding achievements.
The 2022 Soldier of the Year named by the Military Times Foundation, Maj. Nicholas Dockery, is an alumnus of the NMMI Early Commissioning Program, according to Chief of Staff Col. David West.
Dockery, who was presented the award at a July ceremony, is the only Army officer and one of only two U.S. military officers to receive two Silver Stars in the post-9/11 era, according to an online Army Times article.
He earned one during his first deployment in Afghanistan and the other after training as a Green Beret and helping defend U.S-Afghan forces against about 250 Taliban fighters.
The graduate of the U.S. Army Academy at West Point has earned many other honors over the years, including a Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award in 2020, a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and the West Point Association of Graduates' Alexander Nininger Award for Valor at Arms in 2017. He also has two Purple Hearts and received military awards with “C” devices, indicating they were received for performance under combat conditions.
He is now enrolled in a global affairs graduate program at Yale University, having received a competitive fellowship, and expects to take command of a Special Forces company after graduation in spring 2023.
Another former Early Commissioning Program alumnus, Cpt. Zebadiah Wilson, is commander of an Oklahoma National Guard battery named the best field artillery battery in the National Guard, which has about 140 artillery batteries. The 2021 Alexander Hamilton Award was presented in July to soldiers with Battery B, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, according to an online National Guard website post.
The Institute also received recognition at a July 22 luncheon from the New Mexico National Guard and the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program.
Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, was given the Seven Seals Award for “meritorious leadership and initiative” in support of men and women in the National Guard and Reserve.
NMMI once again received the ESGR Pro Patria Award recognizing extraordinary support by U.S. employers. In addition, the Institute was a top 10 finalist for the National Freedom Award, having been nominated by a NMMI ROTC recruiting officer. The award recognizes “exemplary support” of employees who participate in the National Guard and Reserves.
