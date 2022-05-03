New Mexico Military Institute is one of the first colleges in the nation to complete the Student Success Academy provided by a nonprofit accrediting organization.
The Higher Learning Commission has announced that 18 colleges and universities representing nine different types of higher education institutions are the first to graduate from the academy with approved Student Success Plans aimed at achieving better student outcomes and helping students meet their educational goals.
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic University in Albuquerque also was among the first cohort and graduates of the academy.
“The first thing participants learn in HLC’s Student Success Academy is the importance of defining what student success means in a way that reflects institutional mission and the educational intentions of students,” said Barbara Gellman-Danley, president of HLC, in a news release.
Institutions learn how to identify gaps in service, information and performance that can hinder student success, the commission said.
The Student Success Plan required for program completion describes improvement projects to address changes in policy, procedures or practice that can aid students.
A public information officer with the accrediting body, which works with about 1,000 colleges and universities, said that the NMMI plan addressed three major areas: creation of new systems to improve cadet retention and persistence; considering student success through the lens of quality of life; and increasing enrollment of and quality of life for women cadets.
Lt. Col. Kalith Smith, NMMI associate dean for cadet academic services division, said that the junior college has the highest on-time graduation rate of any New Mexico public college, but has set a goal of increasing retention by 10% over 10 years. He added that the school would like to boost the enrollment of women to 33% by 2030.
“Female cadets have a higher success rate and GPA than male cadets,” Smith wrote in an email. “One of our strategies is to continue to ensure that female cadets are encouraged to enroll and supported well during their time at NMMI. This is one area where NMMI, having become one of the first military schools to admit women, has improved over the decades, but at 24.5% of the cadet population in the fall of 2021 … there is certainly room to improve this very important demographic.”
He said one of the initiatives that the school intends to implement next academic year is to return to its traditional practice of splitting up the Corps of Cadets into high school squadrons and college squadrons.
“This is a return to the split that has existed most of our history since the college was added in the 1920s,” Smith wrote. “This change is largely aimed at improving quality of life for both our high school and college cadets.”
He said the entire NMMI community participated in developing the plan that will entail working on 10 areas over the next decade. Smith added that next year, Mel Loucks, a 1999 NMMI graduate, will lead the committee to conduct research and undertake one of the major goals. Lt. Col. Loucks is an English faculty member.