They are headed to military academies, service in the U.S. Army, and private and public colleges in Mexico and Norway as well as Texas, New York, California and many other states.
No matter where the 177 New Mexico Military Institute cadets who graduated Saturday morning go next, graduation speaker U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell urged the junior cadets to never forget their origins.
“Wherever you go, no matter where your choices take you, don’t forget to be from somewhere,” Herrell, R-Alamogordo, said during her speech in Pearson Auditorium.
“When you are asked by a recruiter or a teacher or commanding officer or a friend, where are you from, you can say with pride and conviction of 131 years of history behind you, ‘I am from New Mexico Military Institute and I am ready to serve,’” Herrell told the crowd.
Herrell also gave the address to the high school graduates, who had their ceremony early in the day. She shared with them some of the “rules of civility” that former U.S. President George Washington had advocated, including his final one to work to keep the “spark of celestial fire called conscience alive.”
“The spirit of discipline, determination and bravery will carry you to your destiny,” she said.
Four valedictorians and one salutatorian gave speeches to a packed theater of family and friends. Some student speakers emphasized the importance of past and future achievements. They also cautioned against wasting time, opportunities or potential. But all thanked their families, NMMI faculty and staff, and especially friends, with several saying that they had forged relationships for life.
“We were able to make a family our RAT year, and we were able to make NMMI our second home,” said high school valedictorian Allison Lee Langowski of Carlsbad, referring to the recruit-at-training year. “NMMI is where we have made so many lifelong friends and lifelong memories. We all have had our unique experiences here, but we share the fact that we have made countless memories, good and bad.”
The 92 junior college and 85 high school cadets participating in the summer 2022 exercises were actually among 205 graduates for the 2021-22 academic year, with 28 having graduated in December. Nine of the junior college graduates were commissioned Saturday afternoon as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.
The summer graduates came from 17 U.S. states and 12 foreign countries as well.