NMMI cadets on obstacle course

NMMI has a couple of legislative requests this year specifically related to the school, including extending the number of years New Mexico cadets could receive a scholarship. In this September 2021 photo, some new cadets show off their skills at the NMMI Bronco Challenge obstacle course.

 Daily Record File Photo

The New Mexico Military Institute is making a couple of legislative requests specifically for the school this year, with Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, talking with legislators Friday about a capital project.

Grizzle asked for money for the ongoing renovation of the school's 45 barrack bathrooms, or sink rooms. He called the renovations a necessary “quality of life” project for NMMI cadets.