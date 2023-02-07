The New Mexico Military Institute is making a couple of legislative requests specifically for the school this year, with Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, talking with legislators Friday about a capital project.
Grizzle asked for money for the ongoing renovation of the school's 45 barrack bathrooms, or sink rooms. He called the renovations a necessary “quality of life” project for NMMI cadets.
“We have finished renovation of 15,” he told members of the House Appropriations Committee.
According to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration and a NMMI project sheet, the school received $3.75 million for the first phase of the 15 bathroom renovations from general obligations bonds approved by legislators and voters in 2018. The Institute funded the other $4 million itself. Now the school is asking for an unspecified portion of the remaining costs to complete another phase. Total costs for the remaining 30 bathrooms have been estimated at about $10.46 million.
“Even if we had all the remaining money at once, because of all the backlog of materials and contractors, I couldn't jump on them and finish them,” Grizzle said. “So we are looking forward to receiving some assistance this legislative session and maybe once more to finish the project.”
The House Appropriation and Finance Committee members voted to approve the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) recommendations for the school. In addition to the bathroom project, the LFC also has recommended a 6% increase for FY 2024 for the Institute to support the instructional and general fund to bring the amount to $2.6 million. Another $328,000 has been recommended for athletics, including transportation. In addition, $1.35 million has been budgeted for the Knowles Scholarship, the same amount received in fiscal year 2023.
Another bill before the legislature seeks to extend the Gen. Richard T. Knowles Legislative Scholarship from a maximum of four years to a maximum of six years so that it could be used by cadets attending the Institute for four years of high school and two years of junior college. The bill also would eliminate a July 1 deadline for scholarship nominations.
Col. David West, chief of staff, estimated that about 10% of scholarship recipients stay six years.
“We submitted a fiscal analysis which stated there to be no financial impact as some cadets who receive it leave, and thus funds are available for those who stay,” West said.
Each of the 112 state legislators can nominate cadets from their districts each year, with NMMI choosing recipients based on its selection criteria. If no eligible cadets are in their district, legislators can nominate cadets from other parts of the state. Since established in 1989, the scholarship fund has grown to about $16 million, and NMMI uses a portion each year to cover about 40% to 50% of tuition and fees for eligible cadets.
House Bill 145 is co-sponsored by Reps. Greg Nibert and Candy Spence Ezzell of Roswell and Rep. Randall Pettigrew of Hobbs, all Republicans.
Nibert and Grizzle spoke at the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee hearing on Jan. 30.
“Today on average we have 200 students from the state of New Mexico every year that are taking advantage of the scholarship,” Grizzle said.
He added that he thinks that the suggested changes will help significantly with retention.
“Right now we only have about a 35% rollover from our high school to our junior college,” he said. “I think this will have a positive, a tremendous positive, impact on that.”
He also said, in response to a question, that the Knowles Scholarship can help relieve some of the financial pressure on the state's Opportunity Scholarship, which goes to New Mexico residents attending college in the state.
No public or committee opposition against the bill was made, and the committee gave it a “do pass” recommendation by a 9-0 vote. HB 145 heads next to the House Education Committee.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
