The New Mexico Military Institute has made it official that it intends to open a middle school preparatory academy this fall.
The concept of the day school has been in the works since 2019 and discussed at a couple of Board of Regents meetings. Now the Institute has issued a global news release indicating that it intends to accept sixth-grade students starting in August.
The NMMI Intermediate Preparatory Academy “will offer a unique and innovative academic program that emphasizes fundamentals while also incorporating immersive and integrated learning experiences,” Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, said in the news release issued Thursday.
NMMI staff, faculty and cadets are on spring break this week, and no response to an email was given by press time.
According to the release, the Institute once accepted sixth through eighth graders until the early 1900s. The academy will have up to 240 middle school students, at least in its early years, but will start by accepting sixth graders only. Seventh and eighth grades will be added in subsequent years.
A committee of parents, faculty, staff and educational advisors met for about six months to study the concept and develop plans, presenting a 28-page report to regents in July 2022.
NMMI officials have said that the academy will not only offer parents in the area another option for their children's education, but also will provide the Institute's academic and leadership development programs to more people, including middle school students who might choose to continue on to the Institute's high school and junior college, which operate as boarding schools.
Operational funding will come from distributions from land grant funding, as well as tuition and fees, with the NMMI Foundation expected to cover the costs of renovating the new building on West Country Club Road, just north of the NMMI golf course. Donations from individuals and grants are also expected. The July report estimated initial operating costs at about $2.1 million a year for 90 students. According to NMMI leadership, the academy's faculty and program will operate separately from the Institute's high school and junior college, but the school will be governed by NMMI.
NMMI was started in 1891 and now admits about 1,000 cadets a year from across the U.S. as well as from U.S. territories and 35 other countries.
In the Pecos Valley region, other institutions serving sixth through eighth grade include public middle schools, private and religious-affiliated schools, and Sidney Gutierrez Middle School, a public charter school. The NMMI report indicates that Roswell has an estimated 3,029 youth between the ages of 10 and 14 and that the average enrollment in public schools in Chaves County and Artesia serving middle-school-aged students is about 368. Private school enrollment of middle school students in Roswell averages about 166.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.