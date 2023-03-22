Potential building for NMMI preparatory academy

The New Mexico Military Institute is considering leasing this former medical office on West Country Club Road next to the NMMI golf course for its sixth- to eighth-grade preparatory academy.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The New Mexico Military Institute has made it official that it intends to open a middle school preparatory academy this fall.

The concept of the day school has been in the works since 2019 and discussed at a couple of Board of Regents meetings. Now the Institute has issued a global news release indicating that it intends to accept sixth-grade students starting in August.