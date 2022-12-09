The retired higher education administrator that the New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents voted 3-2 to remove in September continues his legal challenge to the action.
The New Mexico Attorney General's Office also has provided a legal opinion to Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez that the NMMI Board of Regents has no authority on its own to remove Page or bar him from acting as a regent.
The matter between NMMI and Cedric D. Page of Santa Fe has been before the New Mexico Supreme Court since Oct. 21. On Monday, both parties filed new briefs, as requested by the court, to present their arguments about the court's jurisdiction in the case.
NMMI is seeking action under a quo warranto motion, which, in effect, alleges that Page is “usurping” a public office, given the board's vote to remove him. Meanwhile, Page's brief contends that quo warranto is not the proper legal action, which his brief argues would apply only if his appointment in March 2019 had not been approved by the governor and the New Mexico Senate or if he had been charged with a crime. Instead, his legal team states, regents can be removed only by the Supreme Court according to Article 12, Section 13, of the New Mexico Constitution. They state that requires the court to consider evidence of “incompetence, neglect of duty or malfeasance;" allow Page to be heard on the matter; and then decide whether removal is warranted.
On Sept. 29, three regents — President Brad Christmas, John Garcia and Harold Alan Edmonson — voted to remove Page because of his conduct during a July 12 board meeting and closed executive sessions that occurred in the weeks following. Page and Christina Montoya voted against the action. While the precise nature of the conduct was not referred to by regents or NMMI employees in September, Christmas said that Page, “if left unchecked” would cause “great harm irreparably to NMMI, the Board of Regents, Maj. Gen. (Jerry) Grizzle and NMMI staff.”
The July board meeting included several tense moments and verbal sparring over a few issues. Those included disagreements involving Page and others about the minutes for a previous meeting and Page's concerns over the hiring for a new staff position. Regent Montoya also objected to a letter written to her by Christmas and by what she characterized as attempts to “marginalize” her role as regent.
However, NMMI's legal filings state that the alleged difficulties with Page were because he questioned why Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, had filed an Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) request for information with Page's former employer, the University of New Mexico at Los Alamos, where Page worked as an executive director and a professor for several years until his retirement.
According to the court brief filed Monday by NMMI's lawyers, Page's questioning showed his “ignorance” that New Mexico law allows anyone to make an IPRA request of a public institution without being required to give a reason. Also, they contended that Page had introduced the subject at a public meeting with “intent to intimidate MG Grizzle,” especially because Page also had asked the board during the same meeting to consider evaluating Grizzle's performance in the future
Page chose not to submit a resignation after the board vote and wrote a memo to other regents indicating that the board did not have the authority to remove him or restrict him.
That view is shared by legal experts with the state Attorney General's Office. In a Nov. 14 public opinion posted on several websites, Sally Malave, director of the Attorney General's Open Government Division, responded to Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez's request for a legal opinion about the removal proceedings. She and legal staff wrote, in part, “we conclude that the NMMI Board of Regents has no legal authority to remove one of its members or impose measures limiting the member’s role as regent pending his removal from the Board. Unless and until he is removed by the New Mexico Supreme Court, as provided in Article XII, Section 13 of the state constitution, the regent has the same rights, responsibilities and authority as other members of the Board, including voting on matters before the Board.”
In comments to Page in September, Christmas acknowledged that a court would have to officially remove Page, but he also told Page that, in the meantime, he could not vote as a regent, serve on board committees or as vice chair and would not be acknowledged or allowed to make comments if he attended public board meetings. Page also was told that he could not attend any other NMMI functions or events without the prior permission of Christmas.
Malave's four-page opinion states that the Supreme Court has “exclusive jurisdiction over removal proceedings” and that the Board of Regents' actions to “preclude the regent from acting and performing his duties as a regent” were “likely improper.”
A representative with the law office representing NMMI said the firm does not comment on pending litigation. A lawyer for Page chose not to make additional comment.
