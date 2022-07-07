A New Mexico Military Institute science professor has received the 2022 New Mexico Outstanding Biology Teacher Award from the National Association of Biology Teachers.
Maj. Demvia Maslian, assistant professor of sciences, who joined the Institute in 2015, has been chosen for the award, according to an announcement by Kristy Daniel, the Region VII coordinator for the national association.
The national association has been honoring biology and life science educators for more than 50 years and aims to give an Outstanding Biology Teacher Award to an honoree each year in each state as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada.
Recipients are selected for outstanding performance in the classroom as well as involvement with the school and community, the announcement indicated.
“It is a rigorous nomination and application process,” said Daniel, explaining that nominees must submit a great deal of biographical and career information, five recommendations and videos of them teaching.
Maslian was nominated by a NMMI cadet, according to information provided by Megan Collie with the national association.
Honorees will receive certificates, lapel pins, teaching resource materials from sponsors and recognition at the national association annual conference, to be held this year in November in Indianapolis, Indiana.
According to the association announcement, Maslian began teaching in 2001 at Baguio City National High School in the Philippines. She also has worked at an online school based in the Philippines; South East High School in South Gate, California; and Horatio High School in Horatio, Arkansas.
Since joining the Institute, she has taught courses in biology, Earth science, genetics and the biosystematics of ecology.
Her other work with NMMI has included service on the NMMI Cadet Success Committee to develop programs for students who are failing or who have several red flags from their courses. She is one of the teachers for the Guided Night Study Hall program to help new students transition to the Institute and the Mandatory Night Study Hall to support student academic success.
In addition, she is one of the faculty advisors for the Institute's STEM Club. Members of that group have won the New Mexico Governor's STEM Challenge for three years for projects that have included investigating the antimicrobial properties of pecan shells and saponin extract from prickly pears and creating affordable, eco-friendly building materials from cow dung ash. STEM Club cadets also have placed high in state science fairs, earning the right to participate in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
“My goal as a science teacher is to help my students realize their own potential through learning and modeling that help them not only inside but also outside my classroom,” Maslian said in the announcement. “I hope to nurture the critical, imaginative thinking and working skills of my students that will serve them for the rest of their lives through hands-on activities, discovery method, and relating science concepts to real world situations.”
She added that she strives to create safe and welcoming places for students where “students are constantly engaged in learning, a place where there is always work to do, experiments to conduct, questions to ask, and skills to nurture.” She also includes real-life and culturally relevant examples for students. When teaching about mitochondria, for example, she incorporated the “staple food of the different countries that my students belong to, like Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, the USA, Mexico, Ukraine and Russia.”
She also organized International Fair Day at NMMI, with representatives from 15 countries highlighting the unique aspects of their cultures and traditions to staff and students. She has been a Science Olympiad coach and a member of the Agricultural Science Fair Committee.
Her passion for science education extends beyond high school and college. She helped prepare 15 of her NMMI biology students to teach fourth-graders at Berrendo Elementary School about cellular anatomy and the functioning of photosynthesis and skeletal systems.
Maslian received a Bachelor of Secondary Education in biology from Saint Louis University in Missouri, a Master of Science in biology from Benguet State University in the Philippines, a Master of Science in Education from Henderson State University in Arkansas, and a Master of Science in Teaching from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. She is working toward a doctorate in philosophy with a concentration in educational learning technologies at New Mexico State University.
