The New Mexico Military Institute has received a $50,000 grant from the New Mexico Higher Education Department to help support the first phase of its new Leadership and Character Development program.
The program was developed and introduced for the Institute primarily by Commandant Col. Thomas L. Tate, Counseling Center Director Teresa Gray and Institutional Research Officer Michele Bates of the Office of the Academic Dean.
But Tate and Gray emphasized that the first phase was implemented as quickly as it was because a significant number of faculty and staff agreed to volunteer to work with cadets and the program.
The first part of the four-semester program started in January with all 750-plus cadets participating for the semester, no matter how long they had attended the Institute.
“This was something that every cadet got,” Gray said. “It wasn't specific to crisis or something that they would come to the counseling center for. It was something that we thought was foundational, kind of emotional and behavioral health skills that all people could develop and use.”
For the current fall 2022 semester and going forward, only Recruits-in-Training, or RATs, the cadets experiencing their first semester on campus or Post, will participate in the first phase. The cadets who already have participated in Phase 1 will advance to the second and subsequent phases.
Phase 1 focuses on intrapersonal skills and self-awareness. The nine components of that include such areas as identifying a person's authentic values and behaviors, avoiding or dealing with sexual harassment, learning to regulate emotions and reflecting on and recovering from mistakes.
Tate and Bates said they recognized that the skills and practices of Phase 1, which encourage a proactive approach to individual wellness, fit well with the New Mexico Higher Education Department Mental and Behavioral Health Initiative. The grant program is for public and tribal higher educational institutions. For 2022, the department awarded $1 million in total, with 20 programs at 14 different institutions awarded $50,000 each.
“Many college students experience unexpected life events, and balancing work, school and obligations on top of keeping up with their classes can be challenging. Investing in these vital resources is important to ensuring that students have the support they need to stay in school and succeed academically,” said Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Montoya in announcing the grant awards publicly on July 18.
Higher Education Deputy Secretary Patricia Trujillo added that difficult life circumstances, such as experiencing losses due to the coronavirus pandemic or wildfires, increase students' needs for mental and behavioral health support.
The origins of the Institute program date back years, while Tate was earning his doctorate in education in Higher Education Administration. His dissertation on leadership involved studying theoretical concepts from leadership experts as well as personally interacting with leaders at U.S. military academies and military schools.
Joining the Institute in fall 2020, he had a vision of creating a Leadership and Character Development program for all cadets, but thought it probably would be introduced in a couple of years.
Then, in winter 2021, Gray and some of her colleagues decided that some type of mental health resiliency program for cadets should be offered, as they had seen larger numbers of cadets seek help from the counseling center as they dealt with the challenges presented by the pandemic. Gray said she and her coworkers thought they could implement a program gradually, reaching all cadets in about four years.
But when Tate heard Gray and others discuss their plans, he decided to combine his idea with theirs and fast-track implementation of the Leadership and Character Development program.
Gray explained that, as a boarding school for youth typically in the age range of 14 to 22, the Institute felt a responsibility to function as surrogate parents and help them develop ways to cope with life's stresses.
For example, Gray said, cadets can learn about dealing with heartbreak through emotional regulation, or managing how they think about it and how they deal with their feelings.
“Having them understand this is something that passes and talking about that and having them understand and kind of plan for that ahead of time helps them be more resilient when it comes to these things that happen in life that can really set them back,” Gray said.
At this point, the Leadership and Character Development program is a non-credit, mandatory program. Cadets are introduced to new concepts in their phase of the program on a weekly basis during a group lecture. Later in the week, they break into small-group seminars led by faculty, staff and senior cadets to learn more about themselves and the concepts.
Gray and Tate said the principles, skills and behaviors learned in Phase 1 will be utilized and further developed in the subsequent phases: Phase 2, interpersonal, which at the Institute can align to troop leadership and “followship” duties and responsibilities; Phase 3, or team building; and Phase 4, organizational leadership and community engagement.
Gray added that cadets are intended to develop a “servant leadership” attitude when it comes to Phase 4 and that cadets are encouraged to incorporate cultural awareness into all the program's components.
“We serve such a variety of cadets,” she said. “We are an international school. We have native populations from New Mexico and Southwest and cadets from all over the world.”
Tate added that the four-phase program will support existing academic curriculum related to leadership as well and that he considers it essential that the program links theory with practice.
Gray and Tate said that they will use the grant funds to support training, preparation and assessment needed for Phase 1. Gray added that data collection and assessments will occur for both spring and fall 2022 semesters to determine how Phase 1 has affected cadets and the Institute.
“The grant is for Phase 1, but the residuals — the second- and third-order effects — are going to be long-lasting," Tate said, "because it is going to span over not only four semesters but be reinforced through a cadet experience at the Institute. That's what's really key about this program.”
