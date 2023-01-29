Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle

Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, seen during a June 2019 meeting in Lusk Hall on the NMMI campus.

 Daily Record File Photo

The New Mexico Military Institute is taking another step in its plans to start a preparatory school for area sixth to eighth graders, with the NMMI Board of Regents voting Thursday to approve a lease for a building that the NMMI Foundation would purchase.

“The foundation has not procured the building yet,” said Col. David West, NMMI chief of staff, during a meeting held remotely as well as attended by all five regents in Santa Fe. “Part of the purchase agreement is pending your approval of the lease.”