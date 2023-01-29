The New Mexico Military Institute is taking another step in its plans to start a preparatory school for area sixth to eighth graders, with the NMMI Board of Regents voting Thursday to approve a lease for a building that the NMMI Foundation would purchase.
“The foundation has not procured the building yet,” said Col. David West, NMMI chief of staff, during a meeting held remotely as well as attended by all five regents in Santa Fe. “Part of the purchase agreement is pending your approval of the lease.”
The prospective school building is a former medical office of about 24,000 square feet in north Roswell. The lease is a five-year agreement for $26,000 a month.
Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, said that the building should be able to accommodate up to 150 students, up to 50 for each grade, as well as about 47 faculty and staff. The foundation has agreed to pay for as much as $500,000 in renovations, but Grizzle added that the renovations needed for the first cohort aren't expected to be extensive.
“I've talked to the consultants, (asking) is the possibility of opening in August of 2023 a reality? And by doing it one grade at a time, they believe, yes, that is possible,” Grizzle said.
The Institute made a public announcement about the idea of starting what is now being called the NMMI Intermediate Preparatory Academy at a regents meeting in January 2021, but NMMI leadership had been considering the idea of a day school for area students since 2019. Grizzle said in 2021 that the independent academy would help NMMI's recruitment efforts by preparing students able to meet NMMI high school standards and also would help communities in the region by providing parents and students with an alternative for education.
An advisory committee worked to flesh out the financials and some of the broader concepts regarding enrollment and curriculum, with a 28-page report presented to the NMMI Foundation Board of Trustees and the NMMI Board of Regents in July.
Grizzle said Thursday that specifics concerning operations, enrollment and even facility renovations won't be made until after a headmaster or principal is selected, allowing that person to guide the direction of the school.
According to the report issued in July, the initial plan is for students to pay tuition but also for the academy to use some of NMMI land-grant funding or other private funding so that the school can function independently of state educational departments. Each grade would have somewhere between 30 to 50 students. The Board of Regents and the NMMI president would have authority over the school, but otherwise the academy and its students would function separately from the existing NMMI high school and junior college. The operating costs for the academy have been estimated at $2.1 million a year, not considering costs for buildings or equipment.
In other decisions made at the board meeting, a fiscal year 2022-23 internal audit work plan that had been debated for several meetings was approved 3-2, and the regents decided to hold off on electing new board officers until a later meeting, possibly in the spring. According to regents and NMMI staff, board officer elections typically occur after the state legislative session, when regent appointments and New Mexico Senate confirmations occur.
