New Mexico Military Institute plans to sell some older houses and a vacant lot, but the public might not see the properties on the market for a while, if at all.
The school also plans to demolish other houses, donate portable buildings to Carlsbad schools and auction off a large tent.
The NMMI Board of Regents approved the Institute’s request to transfer the portables, sell the tent and demolish three houses near the school campus — or Post, as they refer to it — during the group’s Thursday morning online meeting.
But the regents amended the request about selling, transferring or divesting NMMI of the ownership of some other residential properties to specify that the NMMI Foundation should explore how to handle the transactions first, given its experience with real estate matters on behalf of the school.
The houses to be demolished are at 1614, 1720 and 1722 N. Kentucky Ave. They were characterized as a “large expense” that also present environmental concerns because the homes contain asbestos.
The residential properties that both the NMMI Foundation and the school will consider selling or otherwise transferring ownership of are at 208 and 308 W. College Blvd and 1401 and 1405 N. Pennsylvania Ave. The vacant lot, which used to have a house that has been removed, is at 1404 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
According to NMMI administrators, these homes also require a lot of upkeep, which a grounds crew of five and a limited maintenance budget for the purpose can’t address adequately.
“We would like to get rid of these properties, or sell these properties, which is what I wanted to say, in order to create a maintenance trust or endowment, something to help maintain the remaining NMMI residences,” said Col. Deana Curnutt, NMMI chief financial officer.
According to NMMI staff, the Institute still would own five houses, including the ones at 200 and 204 W. College Blvd. Those two were designed by the same architect who designed other NMMI buildings and are listed on the state and federal historic registries.
“They are in pretty good state of repair,” said Col. David West, chief of staff, “although, here again, old electrical wiring, old plumbing, that happens over time.”
Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent, said that people affiliated with NMMI are living in the properties on College Boulevard and Pennsylvania to be transferred or sold, but that sales will occur only as the homes are vacated.
“We will not displace anyone,” Grizzle said. “As the properties become available, we will then put them up for sale.”
West said that, should anyone be required to move, NMMI could explore providing them a stipend.
The vacant lot could be sold immediately, according to West, while Grizzle said that one of the four College Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue homes is expected to become available for transfer or sale towards the end of the year when a retirement by a staff member will allow another one to move into one of the historic residences that NMMI intends to keep.
Curnutt said that the portables that have been used during campus building renovations are intended to be transferred to the Carlsbad Municipal School District, at no cost to the Institute. She said they were valued at about $18,000 and would not include any equipment or furnishings.
A large tent erected by the Cahoon Armory that has served as a weight room during the renovation of that sports venue is expected to be sold during an online auction.
The New Mexico State Auditor’s Office must approve of the transactions following regents’ approval.
