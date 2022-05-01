New Mexico Military Institute plans to spend $63.84 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year starting July 1, with significant increases in salaries as part of the budget.
Various budget items were reviewed and approved by the NMMI Board of Regents during a meeting Thursday.
The school expects to end the current 2021-22 year with an ending fund balance of $30.26 million, said Col. Deana Curnutt, NMMI chief financial officer.
The ending balance is $12 million more than anticipated. Both revenues and expenditures decreased as a result of some building projects that did not get started or finished as anticipated, which resulted in expending less and then receiving less in state reimbursements.
Curnutt said that the next year’s budget was developed using conservative projections and ensuring at least $5 million in operating fund reserves.
“The budget project is a collaborative effort,” she said. “We like the strategic process to drive the budget, not let the budget drive the strategic process. So we include departments, individuals, things from all over the campus to decide how we are going to budget this next fiscal year.”
The majority of the budget funds come from the school’s portion of disbursements from the State Land Grant Permanent Fund. Those funds will end the 2021-22 year at about $25 million and are expected to reach $27 million for the 2022-23 year.
After the meeting, Curnutt said that faculty will receive an overall salary increase of 15% and that overall staff and employee wages will increase by 12%.
That includes the 7% salary increase for college faculty and staff provided by the New Mexico Higher Education Department budget and the new requirements passed this year by the New Mexico Public Education Department to boost high school faculty to a minimum $50,000 for Level 1 teachers, a minimum $60,000 for level 2 teachers and a minimum $70,000 for Level 3 teachers.
NMMI also increased all employee wages to at least $15 an hour. Curnutt said that affected 47 people, including 21 hourly employees and 17% of its employees on salaries.
“I’d like to point out that the implication of this increase was greater than just $15 an hour,” she said. “We analyzed each individual employee and considered the tenure of these employees to determine the most equitable wage.”
The 2022-23 budget includes plans for three new staff positions, as well as expenditures for seven facility and campus improvement projects, most of which are reimbursed by state capital outlay or general obligation bond funds.
New improvement projects expected to start during the next fiscal year include plumbing improvements and the expansion of Bates Hall, the cadet dining hall. The funding for Bates Hall is tied to the approval of the higher education general obligation bond issue by statewide voters during November elections.
The NMMI budget now will go to Higher Education Department for review.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.