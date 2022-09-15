The New Mexico Military Institute will hold a community STEAM Open House in a couple of weeks to provide some introductions to and demonstrations of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics to area youth and their families.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Pixie Field, the grass area just to the south of Pearson Auditorium. A science show will occur in Pearson, which faces North Main Street between College Boulevard and 19th Street.