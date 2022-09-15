The New Mexico Military Institute will hold a community STEAM Open House in a couple of weeks to provide some introductions to and demonstrations of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics to area youth and their families.
The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Pixie Field, the grass area just to the south of Pearson Auditorium. A science show will occur in Pearson, which faces North Main Street between College Boulevard and 19th Street.
One of the primary organizers, Mia Yang, a physics professor and associate dean of math and sciences at the Institute, said that the open house is a way to bring to the entire community the interactive learning that she and NMMI cadets having been offering at individual schools for several years.
“For years I've been helping the elementary schools to do Science Nights, for years, since 2015,” Yang said. “I feel that I am just going to do one for the community during the day.”
Some of the activities planned include demonstrations with robots or other hi-tech equipment, math puzzles and art projects.
Hay rides are also planned, and food trucks will be available during the event.