The general public had its first opportunity to look at the renovated Cahoon Armory at New Mexico Military Institute on Wednesday morning during an open house for the community.
"This is truly a community project. We appreciate the support of the community," said Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI president and superintendent. "You will see how this incredible building has developed and how functional it will be for all of us to use for many, many years to come."
The $17.5 million project — described during its construction by one NMMI official as a 'wall-to-wall gut job' — took about five years of planning and construction. It is the first major renovation for the building, sometimes referred to as Cahoon Hall. Construction extended from the expected 18 months at the start of work in 2019 to three years due to mandated COVID-19 shutdowns, as well as pandemic-related labor shortages and supply chain issues.
Cahoon Armory was originally built in 1927-28 as the main cadet corps activities center at a cost of $104,404. It was named for Edward Augustus Cahoon, a Roswell businessman considered instrumental in the founding of the school, originally called Goss Military Institute. It is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and part of the NMMI historic district.
Today it functions as one of the school's primary athletic facilities. The five-level structure includes an indoor basketball and volley gymnasium, high school and junior college team and locker areas, equipment rooms, VIP viewing areas, coaches' and administrative offices, concession areas, a "crow's nest" for sports announcers, a weight training room, five conference rooms and instructional spaces.
NMMI officials said the facility will help the school recruit cadets and athletes and described it as matching, if not exceeding, the quality of major state university and Division I athletic facilities. While general obligation bonds paid for some of the project, about 70% was funded by NMMI through private revenue bond sales and its capital reserves. NMMI Facilities Director Kent Taylor said that NMMI contributes on average 52 cents on every dollar committed to its capital building projects.
Significant changes to Cahoon Armory include the addition of a volleyball locker room so that women no longer have to use bathroom facilities designed for men; catwalks above the new indoor court; several rooms that give a bird's eye view of the gymnasium; and a "crossroads" area at the lower level where hallways from all directions converge and one leads from the college football locker room directly to the football field. The building is also compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards now, with an elevator and restrooms on the main floor.
Project architects were from NPSR Architects of Carlsbad, with Waide Construction Co. of Roswell as the general contractor. The furniture, which included some armchairs embroidered with the NMMI logo, was provided by AK Sales & Consulting of Roswell.
The renovation was completed about a month ago, with legislators able to tour it prior to the open house. Coaches and administrators will move into their offices now, and NMMI athletes will begin arriving for the 2022-23 year in about two weeks.