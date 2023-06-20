NMMI's new academy receives large grant

The signs for the New Mexico Military Institute's Intermediate Preparatory Academy are now up, though campus staff are working on campus at the institute. The Daniels Fund is donating $300,000 in grant funding to help the families pay for the children to attend the new school, which starts its first semester August 16. 

 Terri Harber Photo

The donation will be distributed during the school’s first three years of operation, $100,000 each year for both partial and full-tuition scholarships.