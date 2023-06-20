NMMI's new academy receives large grant

New Mexico Military Institute’s Intermediate Preparatory Academy has received $300,000 in grant funding from the Daniels Fund to assist the families of students coming to the academy with the cost of tuition.
The donation will be distributed during the school’s first three years of operation, $100,000 each year for both partial and full-tuition scholarships.
“Choosing the right school can change the trajectory of a student’s life — just as New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) helped Bill Daniels develop the leadership, character, and discipline that propelled him to success,” Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund, said in the written announcement. “We are excited to give new generations of students the opportunity to have transformative experiences like those that shaped Bill.”
Bill Daniels grew up in Hobbs and graduated from NMMI in 1939, then from its junior college in 1941. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1941 as a fighter pilot, and was awarded a Bronze Star in 1944 for demonstrating heroism by his rescuing of wounded shipmates from the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Intrepid. While the aircraft carrier was under enemy attack, he entered it numerous times to help those who were injured. Daniels returned to naval service during the Korean War and trained other pilots how to fly jet aircraft.
After Daniels completed his military career he went on to operate cable television systems — including helping Ted Turner raise money to start CNN and becoming the network’s second-largest stockholder. He also owned sports teams, such as the L.A. Express and Utah Stars, then started television's Prime Ticket Network. In the mid-1970s, he even ran for governor of Colorado, but lost during the Republican primary.
He died in March 2000.
The Daniels Fund website explains that he arrived at the institute as an “unruly” teen who became a “young leader with an understanding of the value of discipline.”
“We believe the Daniels Fund has seen the need and value of the IPA academic program and has taken the steps to make a difference to ensure those students who would not otherwise be able to attend such a prestigious institution will be so aptly served,” said Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, Ph.D., USA (Retired), president and superintendent of NMMI.
Between 45 and 60 sixth graders will attend the academy this year. These students will be joined by more sixth graders who start in 2024 and 2025.
Students who attend the academy aren’t guaranteed or required to go on to NMMI but would be what the school describes as “highly competitive applicants” if they do apply.
The academy will teach mathematics, science, English, social studies and Latin, as well as art, physical education, wellness and leadership. There will be a daily practice in core skills like reading, writing and mathematics with immersive learning.
This campus for sixth, seventh and eighth graders will be non-military, but will help prepare these students to continue their education at the institute, said D’Anna O’Mera, Head of School, NMMI Intermediate Preparatory Academy. She grew up in Roswell and has a background in education, including serving as an elementary school principal.
These young students won’t be living on campus, so most of these youths will be from this area, O’Mera said. They won’t be wearing military-style uniforms, but they will have to wear polo-and-khakis school attire.
Both NMMI and the academy are classified as state educational institutions and are not considered public schools. Both are also required to charge tuition.
The new academy will open at 402 W. Country Club Road. Outdoor signs identifying the building from the street also went up recently. Staff is working from the NMMI campus of the institute, while renovations to the 26,000-square-foot former medical building continue. They are temporarily housed near the infirmary and police office.
The school is still taking applications. Classes start Wednesday, Aug. 16. For more information, see nmmi.edu.
