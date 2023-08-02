This weekend is the state’s annual New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Holiday for New Mexicans.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday to midnight Sunday, there will be no collection of Gross Receipts Tax on sales of an array of back-to-school items. By not requiring retailers to pay gross receipts taxes on these purchases, businesses can pass their tax savings on to their customers. Many retailers will also forgo charging customers this tax on other school-related items so families can save even more money on these important purchases.
Among items not taxed are shoes and clothing with a price tag of less than $100. Exceptions include clothing and shoes that primarily work for athletics and protection. Also not taxed are desktop, laptop, notebook or tablet computers sold for no more than $1,000, as well as related items costing up to $500, such as speakers, monitors, printers, keyboards, microphones and mouses.
Other school supplies used in what the state describes as a “standard classroom for educational purposes” also qualify for this tax break: notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rules book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, maps and globes. There are some price limits on these products.
Among items still being taxed this weekend are watches, radios, compact disc players, headphones, sporting equipment, portable desktop telephones, copiers, office equipment, furniture and fixtures. These aren’t considered necessary for students to use in a standard classroom.
Most online sales of these back-to-school items are included in this tax holiday, but New Mexico consumers must complete their purchases — including paying for them — by the deadline.
The Gross Receipts Tax varies across New Mexico, with the base amount being 5%. As of July 1, It’s 7.5833% in Roswell, 7.3333% in Lake Arthur and Hagerman, and 7.1458% in Dexter. Elsewhere in Chaves County, it’s 6.2708%.
For details about this yearly family-oriented tax deduction, go to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department website, tax.newmexico.gov/news-alerts/ and click on the section titled “Tax Holiday.”