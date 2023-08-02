Roswell Mall

The Roswell Mall display welcomes Teddy Bears back to school and shoppers to the tax-free weekend. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

This weekend is the state’s annual New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Holiday for New Mexicans.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday to midnight Sunday, there will be no collection of Gross Receipts Tax on sales of an array of back-to-school items. By not requiring retailers to pay gross receipts taxes on these purchases, businesses can pass their tax savings on to their customers. Many retailers will also forgo charging customers this tax on other school-related items so families can save even more money on these important purchases.