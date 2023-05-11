Despite a Snapchat message promising widespread violence at unspecified schools and at a popular grocery store chain, Wednesday came and went in Roswell with no violence or evidence of any planned mass shooting reported locally.
“We didn't locate anybody with guns. It seemed to be pretty much business as usual,” Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirmed a Roswell student received the message Tuesday warning of an imminent attack on a school and an Albertsons grocery store. Students in other districts across the state, including in Alamogordo, subsequently got similar messages. It comes amid a rash of mass shootings in public places that have now become commonplace across the nation.
The uptick in security came after a Snapchat message cautioned people that on May 10, 2023, at 2 p.m., “the biggest school shooting in history” would be carried out by the post's author and 17 other people. The message went on to make a passing reference to a bomb going off at 6 p.m. and a mass shooting at an Albertsons, a chain of grocery stores that has two locations in Roswell.
No mention was made in the post of Roswell, nor has there been any known evidence that any area schools were the intended targets. Nonetheless, in a city that in 2014 experienced a mass shooting at the Berrendo Middle School and where gun violence is commonplace, authorities did not take any chances.
“I can tell you, we are taking the threat serious and we would rather prepare and have nothing happen, then assume it’s just simple threats and not be prepared,” Yslas said.
Deputies responded by marshaling their resources, keeping those who worked the night shift on duty longer and instructing those on the morning shift come in early. As a result, Yslas said, the Sheriff's Office had three to four times the manpower deployed than they typically do that time of day.
“We had our detectives out. They were in unmarked vehicles. We just utilized everybody. The sheriff was out at the schools. I was out at the schools. All my lieutenants were out at the schools,” Yslas explained.
He added deputies would remain at the schools throughout the day to ensure calm.
“We will continue to monitor the schools throughout the day to include the release times, lunch times, and things like that,” Yslas added.
Other agencies were also out in force to ensure students went about the day free of harm. The Roswell Police Department and a host of other agencies were out in larger than usual numbers.
“We've had representatives with Chaves County Sheriff's (Office), State Police, Game and Fish, Livestock agents. Anyone with what we would say would be a law enforcement background has helped out and pitched in today just to kind of monitor,” said RISD Superintendent Brian Luck, who sent his two children, one in eighth grade and another in high school, to school today.
But for many, the boost in security was not enough. Luck said Wednesday Roswell Schools saw absences skyrocket upward to 55% of their students, depending on the school.
“My child did not go to school today. God is our protector, but using wisdom,” Megan Creighton, a Roswell parent, said in a Facebook comment.
Those who did attend classes expressed confidence the day would pass without incident, though slowed down by the increased precautions.
“The police and I know the school will keep us safe,” said Epiifania Gallo, a junior at Roswell High School.
South of Roswell, schools within the Dexter Consolidated School District asked for, and received, assistance from deputies. Yslas said police within the local communities of Hagerman and Lake Arthur likely were keeping an eye on schools within their jurisdictions.
No word on who sent out the Snapchat message. The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said an 18-year-old woman in Broward County, Florida, sent out a similar message last week in that state.
However, David Lienemann, public information officer with the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said he could not confirm the woman was the one who sent the message received by the Roswell student.
