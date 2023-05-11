Goddard High School

Many classroom seats remained empty Wednesday morning at Goddard High School as students stayed home from school due to threats of violence made through social media.  

 Clarke Condé Photo

Despite a Snapchat message promising widespread violence at unspecified schools and at a popular grocery store chain, Wednesday came and went in Roswell with no violence or evidence of any planned mass shooting reported locally.

“We didn't locate anybody with guns. It seemed to be pretty much business as usual,” Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.