Roswell Wings for LIFE will be one of eight groups across New Mexico to host workshops that aim to greatly reduce the likelihood of offenders breaking the law again.
At nearly 50%, New Mexico has the nation’s 6th highest three-year recidivism rate, the World Population Review reported earlier this year.
Lorrina Segovia, executive director of Wings for LIFE, didn’t anticipate applying for funding to offer the workshops in Roswell when it was first announced. However, she decided to look into it further because it could benefit a significant number of local families.
“I’m excited,” Segovia said about being involved with this program, which will be the first in-person workshop for families offered by the organization in nearly three years.
This funding comes from the New Mexico State Legislature, which provided $240,000 to the Albuquerque-based nonprofit group Wings for Life to allocate to local groups across the state. There was one local workshop grant still available as of this past week.
The Roswell organization will receive $29,110 from the grant and use its own money to make up for any possible cost shortfall.
Albuquerque Wings for Life and the similarly named Roswell organization, both nonprofits, were one group until they separated in 2007. Recently, Roswell has been focusing on providing mostly school-based programs delivered online.
The pandemic resulted in its overall operation of the Roswell nonprofit becoming much smaller than it had been, which at first made it seem daunting to take on a such a labor-intensive endeavor. But they have adequate staff and volunteers to carry it out, Segovia said.
There will be a limit to the number of people participating in each event and efforts to obtain many foods for the meals from Harvest Ministries, which has a mission to feed everyone in need of sustenance.
Segovia emphasized that the Albuquerque group offered support and advice instrumental to Roswell opting in.
The Roswell organization might also have to apply for a smaller grant to help pay for these events that would bring recommended offenders and their immediate families together for a weekly dinner and workshop.
Following the meal would be a presentation for the adults by either a live or videotaped speaker. These experts will speak about jobs, money and other aspects of life as well as talk about how families can find their way around the complicated prison and legal systems.
The Albuquerque group has an extensive library of videos featuring speakers who cover an array of topics that would be helpful to the people attending the workshops. However, Segovia said she will strive to bring in as many live speakers as possible because there are plenty of local professionals who have beneficial knowledge to share.
Live speakers can also be more compelling and "more meaningful," Segovia noted.
More information and resources pertaining to each topic would also be made available as they are presented.
Younger family members will be involved in a separate after-dinner activity once the presentation begins.
The offenders would be referred by a parole or probation official. Incentives for people to take part — and keep at it — would include certificates of participation for people on parole and having cases closed for juveniles who attend five of these workshops.
Ann Edenfield Sweet, founder of Wings for Life in Albuquerque, uses a stigma-free term when referring to offenders who have completing their sentences: “Returning Citizens.”
“We have to teach people a different way,” Sweet explained. “We can do more than probation officers can by teaching people how they can positively change their lives.”
Learning how to access tools, resources and support to help prevent young family members from entering the system in the first place — or again — is also meant to keep the family on the best possible path.
Sweet’s first husband was arrested in 1986 and he was subsequently sentenced to prison on federal drug charges. She learned first hand how a prisoner’s loved ones can suffer. Her experiences inspired her to start Wings for LIFE in 1995, which strives to “transform lives to break the generational cycle of incarceration” through programs and services.
Also as family members of a prison inmate, they found even long-term friends and associates began keeping their distance from them. They were asked to leave their church.
The dinners will provide another benefit to the workshop participants: A supportive atmosphere with an opportunity to socialize with people who have something in common, she noted.
Sweet has written two books about her family's experiences: Family Arrested: How to Survive the Incarceration of a Loved One and Strengthening Families from the Inside Out.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
