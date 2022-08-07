Roswell City Councilors changed the funding source for a proposed construction project for the Roswell Convention Center at Thursday’s meeting of the city council’s Finance Committee after several councilors voiced concerns about using federal pandemic relief funds.
The committee members tied 2-2 on recommending to the full council using $202,000 from the city’s lodgers' tax funds for the construction of a fence around the courtyard on the north side of the convention center. Councilors Robert Corn and Edward Heldenbrand voted against the proposal while Councilors Barry Foster and Jason Perry voted for it.
The tie vote means the proposal will go before the full council with no recommendation from the committee.
As introduced to the committee, the project would have used funds from $11.7 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, among the approved uses of the funds by cities is aid to tourism, travel and hospitality industries, including “planned expansion or upgrade of tourism, travel and hospitality facilities delayed due to the pandemic.”
The city has interpreted that to include the convention center since it hosts events and is funded by a fee collected from hotels and other lodging facilities.
A bid from Holloway Construction, Roswell, would install a cinder block wall on the east side, offering a sound and safety barrier from North Main Street, wrought iron fencing, new concrete pads and electrical power and landscaping. The memorial honoring fallen first responders would be outside the fence so it is accessible to the public, Juanita Jennings, public affairs director, said.
The fence would allow the outdoor space to be used for conferences and other events at the convention center, she said.
Heldenbrand and Corn said there are likely higher priorities for the federal relief funds. Councilor Juliana Halvorson, who is not a member of the committee but attended the meeting, also questioned the use of the funds. She said while the fence is a “want” versus a “need,” she believed it is a good project.
But Halvorson, who is chair of the General Services Committee, said she had learned as that committee prioritized projects for the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan there were more important needs in city facilities.
“I’m finding out the library’s roof is leaking and they need HVAC at the armory for the police. There’s a lot of things on the ICIP list that are general maintenance, deferred maintenance, that haven’t been completed on any of the buildings in the city,” she said.
Prior to Heldenbrand, Corn and Halvorson taking office on April 1, the city council had approved use of American Rescue Plan funds to construct a columbarium and committal shelter at South Park Cemetery for $850,000, and design work for new bear and ranch exhibits and added security measures at the zoo for $720,000.
In July, the committee and full council approved using American Rescue Plan funds to pay $1.2 million in delinquent customer water bills incurred during the pandemic and to cover a $1.3 million deficit in the water department.
“We’ve gone from $11 million, which could have been a big project that we could have done, and now we’re down to $7 million,” Heldenbrand said of the American Rescue Plan balance.
“I am not in favor of taking these American Rescue funds and just letting it slowly go away in covering expenses of whatever we do. That’s one-time money and I made it very clear in the last meeting I would not favor anything to this nature,” he said.
He cited the deficit in the water fund — which was caused in part by emergency repairs to water line breaks as well as unexpected additions to projects such as replacing sewer manholes in the North Atkinson Avenue rehabilitation project.
“I am not in favor because emergencies are going to come along, like you had this year, and what are we going to do to fund them?” Heldenbrand said.
Councilor Jason Perry said that using the funds for a variety of projects will benefit the city, however, such as with the cemetery columbarium.
“That’s going to have long-term effects. As we start selling those niches, we’ll be able to expand it again,” he said.
Heldenbrand suggested using lodgers’ tax funds for the project. After further discussion, Foster made a motion to do so.
Heldenbrand also balked at using $508,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for a proposed expansion of the Roswell Visitors Center. However, he did join the other committee members in voting to recommend using $90,000 for design services for the project by Molzen-Corbin and Associates, Albuquerque. Those funds would come from $300,000 in capital outlay funding that was approved last year.
In other business, the council voted 4-0 to recommend the following measures to the full council:
• A resolution authorizing the disposal of surplus property.
• A resolution supporting membership in the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District Council of Governments for $13,588.
• Approval of a $240,391 contract with Huitt Zollars Inc., Albuquerque, for construction drawings and a capital projects master plan for the Roswell Museum.
• Ratification of the purchase of warehouse inventory from four vendors totaling $403,209 for supplies for the water department.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
