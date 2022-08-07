Roswell City Council Finance Committee Aug. 4

Juno Ogle Photo

Roswell City Councilor Juliana Halvorson, left, speaks during Thursday's meeting of the city council's Finance Committee.

 Juno Ogle

Roswell City Councilors changed the funding source for a proposed construction project for the Roswell Convention Center at Thursday’s meeting of the city council’s Finance Committee after several councilors voiced concerns about using federal pandemic relief funds.

The committee members tied 2-2 on recommending to the full council using $202,000 from the city’s lodgers' tax funds for the construction of a fence around the courtyard on the north side of the convention center. Councilors Robert Corn and Edward Heldenbrand voted against the proposal while Councilors Barry Foster and Jason Perry voted for it.