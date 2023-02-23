On Tuesday, the city’s Occupancy Tax Board met for the first time this year.
Members of this board evaluate funding requests for Lodgers' Tax proceeds to assist with events and activities aiming to draw out-of-town visitors and add to the number of lodgers who stay in the city.
Businesses that provide taxable lodging include hotels, motels, vacation rentals and areas to stay for people with recreational vehicles. Operators of these businesses add this 5% tax to customers’ bills for renting out a dwelling, room or property. Only lodging and rentals of less than 30 days contribute to this funding meant to boost the city's overall economic revenue through tourism.
The city allocates this revenue. The collection report from July 2022 to January 2023 states there should be more than $184,000 so far for this current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“It’s first come, first serve,” said Juanita Jennings, the city’s public affairs director.
Among recent applicants have been the Eastern New Mexico State Fair, Roswell Symphony Orchestra and Roswell Jazz Festival.
Money from this source is for specific uses, such as to advertise, publicize and promote “tourism-related attractions, facilities and events of the municipality or county and tourist-related facilities, attractions and events within the area,” and provide “police and fire protection and sanitation service for tourist-related events, facilities and attractions located in the respective municipality or county,” according to New Mexico Statutes, 3-38-21.
The city also has a variety of requirements that address how recipients can spend money they receive. Marketing and promotions need to be for consumers located outside a 30-plus-mile radius of the city, according to the policy, for example.
Jennings explained that if the money were to be used to purchase space on a billboard that it would have to be one located outside of that radius. Jennings also said money to buy print advertising for events being geared toward tourists would have to be placed in publications that market to readers outside of the local radius.
City staff review applications made to the city. Then board members use that information to decide which parties receive funding and how much. They use a point system to grade aspects of each application, such as its potential return on the investment of Lodgers' Tax proceeds and how the event has performed in the past, Jennings explained.
These requests and the committee’s recommendations are forwarded to the Finance Committee for their review and recommendations, then to city councilors for final funding decisions.
Most of the people serving on this board are in tourism-related businesses. This five-member board is composed of two people each in the lodging business and other businesses that cater to tourists, respectively, along with one person being an at-large representative.
A second lodging member was appointed earlier this month. One more member, an at-large community representative, is still needed to bring the group back to five members.
The board’s activity continues to ramp up again since the pandemic. Jennings said there was an application already submitted before the board met this week.
More information about the next funding cycle is forthcoming, she said.
For details about applying for Lodgers’ Tax proceeds and to apply for an opening on this or other board and committees, go to the city’s website, roswell-nm.gov, and click on the header “How Do I …” and look for the appropriate category.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
