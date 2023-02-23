Juanita Jennings

Juanita Jennings, left, is shown talking about how Roswell's Occupancy Tax Board functions on Tuesday during the group's first meeting of the year.

 Terri Harber photo

On Tuesday, the city’s Occupancy Tax Board met for the first time this year.

Members of this board evaluate funding requests for Lodgers' Tax proceeds to assist with events and activities aiming to draw out-of-town visitors and add to the number of lodgers who stay in the city.