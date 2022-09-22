Community Development Public Forum

Juno Ogle Photo

Todd Verciglio of the city of Roswell's real property division, left, answers a question from the public during Tuesday evening's public forum at the Roswell Convention Center. The forum focused on community development and also featured Toby Franco, right, code enforcement supervisor, and Kevin Maevers, community development director, not pictured, answering questions that were submitted online prior to the forum.

 Juno Ogle

The city of Roswell used its monthly public forum Tuesday night to explain its processes on code enforcement and business development.

Kevin Maevers, director of Community Development, Toby Franco, code enforcement supervisor, and Todd Verciglio of the real property division answered questions from the public that had been submitted online prior to the forum at the Roswell Convention Center.