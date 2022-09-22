The city of Roswell used its monthly public forum Tuesday night to explain its processes on code enforcement and business development.
Kevin Maevers, director of Community Development, Toby Franco, code enforcement supervisor, and Todd Verciglio of the real property division answered questions from the public that had been submitted online prior to the forum at the Roswell Convention Center.
The in-person audience consisted of city employees, city councilors and the media, but the forum was livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both are still available to watch.
Franco and Verciglio talked about how the city deals with dilapidated structures, a process that can take several months and can result in the city condemning and tearing down the structure. It starts when a resident or possibly the Roswell Police Department notifies Community Development about a problem structure.
A building inspector will check and research the property, and the city will attempt to contact the owner.
Often, the owners of properties that become dilapidated live out of town, Mike Mathews, deputy city manager, said.
“Maybe they were grandparents’ or great-grandparents’ homes and the families have left town and the house has fallen into disrepair with no one to take care of it,” he said.
If there is no response, the property is taken to the Roswell City Council for approval of condemning the property. First, it would be brought to the council’s Legal Committee included in a resolution to condemn properties. If the committee gives its recommendation to approve the resolution, it then goes to the full city council the following month.
If the structure is torn down, then the city places a lien on the property to recover its costs.
Both Franco and Verciglio stressed that just because the city condemns a property does not mean it takes possession of the property.
“That’s what people don’t understand. They see the city tear down a property, they automatically think we take it over, which we don’t. We just put a lien on the property and try to satisfy the lien, try to get our money back and take care of the problem,” Franco said.
“We wouldn’t end up owning the property … unless we took the lien to court to ask for the property in lieu of payment of the lien,” Verciglio said.
Verciglio said he often takes calls from developers or other people seeking to purchase a property that is marked for condemnation. The city can provide information about the owner, usually a mailing address, he said.
The developer would then have to contact the owner, negotiate a sale and obtain the deed to the property, he said.
“Once you are the new owner of that property you can come in to the Code Enforcement Department and pull new permits as a new homeowner or have your construction professional pull the permits that will stop that process” of condemnation, Verciglio said.
The city officials said demolishing a structure is a last resort and the city would prefer to have the owner or a buyer fix the property.
“Our desire would be for somebody to take over that property and fix it back up, have families that live in it,” Mathews said.
It’s not very often the liens are satisfied, so taxpayer money ends up paying for demolition, he said.
Verciglio said he recommends families with property in Roswell should find out just who is named as the owner of the property and take the legal steps to make sure the property will be taken care of.
“Otherwise it just stays out there in limbo and nobody can really touch it until we’re dealing with the direct property owner,” he said.
Also during the forum, Franco discussed the recent notice from the city that property owners need to take care of weeds on their properties.
“We’d like to get everyone starting to cut their weeds now because autumn is coming up,” he said.
The weeds will die and dry up, becoming a fire hazard, he said.
“That’s actually what we’re trying to avoid,” Franco said.
Maevers talked about the city’s “one-stop shop” Community Development Center that will be opening possibly next month in the Sunwest Centre, 500 N. Main St.
The center will bring together the different divisions of Community Development under one roof. Maevers said the goal is to create the most business-friendly, customer-service friendly community development center in the state, serving both entrepreneurs wanting to open small businesses and larger developers wanting to bring in housing or new, larger businesses.
That will be important as development — and jobs — come to the Roswell Air Center, he said.
“The people who are going to get those jobs at the airport most likely are going to live right here in town. They’re going to do their shopping right here in town, they’re going to go to dinner right here in town,” he said.
“We’re going to need to provide all of the goods and services to create that high level quality of life, and with that need comes opportunity,” he said.
Mayor Tim Jennings also spoke at the forum and addressed what the city is doing concerning what appears to be an increasing number of homeless people in Roswell. Law enforcement and agencies that work with the homeless have reported that the increase is due at least in part to reports that some people have been given bus tickets to Roswell by organizations in Albuquerque.
Jennings said if anyone sees a bus or other vehicle that appears to be dropping off people here that are in need, try to get a bus number or license plate number and report it to the city so it can be investigated.
He and Mathews said the city councilors, department heads and managers have been having many discussions lately about what can be done to help those in need of housing.
Jennings said the city hopes to have discussions with the Roswell Homeless Coalition to help figure out solutions.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
