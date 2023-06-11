The city of Roswell is willing to pay American Medical Response (AMR) to provide ambulance services during the upcoming fiscal year and perhaps even longer.
During their meeting on Thursday, city councilors approved moving ahead with an agreement to pay up to $1.4 million for the service starting July 1, the first day of the 2023-24 fiscal year. AMR initially sought $2.6 million annually, but the amount was reduced as a result of negotiations between the city and AMR.
The current contract, which expires June 30, has been for AMR to provide the service for just $165,000 a year.
Collecting enough funds for the city to establish its own ambulance service is expected to require more than a year. This is because the city is required to first raise enough money to ensure the service can operate — even in case of financial trouble.
Councilors are looking at creating a Municipal Gross Receipts Tax for generating revenue to operate this service. The amount the city seeks is a five-sixteenths tax (0.3125%).
City officials acknowledged that the tax wouldn’t fully cover the city’s cost to operate its own ambulance service.
“Even if we enact this we’re still in the hole?” asked Councilor Robert Corn.
“Yes, sir,” City Manager Chad Cole responded.
Money raised as a result of the tax would “provide an ambulance system in good repair and to pay legitimate expenses of operation,” according to proposed Ordinance 23-10, which pertains to the establishment of the tax. Along with the service itself, the revenue would pay for its “creation, maintenance, operation, debts, repair, improvement, expansion and reserve fund.”
The ordinance also explains that the reserve fund needs to contain at least $5 million or an amount that would cover two times the system’s loss for the previous year, whichever is greater.
There will be “significant restrictions on its use,” City Attorney Hess Yntema told the councilors.
The staff has advised that the revenue stream should be approved by August with collections beginning Jan. 1, 2024. This would allow revenue to begin accumulating in mid-March or April.
Not adhering to that timeline would require the city to wait six more months to start collecting this tax.
“We don’t want to miss this and be without ambulance,” Mayor Timothy Jennings emphasized.
Councilors will attend a special meeting and workshop that starts at 4 p.m. on July 15 at Roswell City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. in the building’s large conference room. The Roswell Fire Department, which will oversee a city ambulance operation, will provide details to councilors at the workshop.
The ambulance tax is expected to be taken up in a public hearing when the councilors meet in July.
“I want to request data be provided to us in advance,” said Councilor Jason Perry. He also cautioned that councilors needed to think carefully about whether to proceed.
An unrelated item will also be on this same Thursday agenda, which also makes the proceeding a special meeting as well as a workshop.
The non-tax special item is a zoning matter and is scheduled for councilors to handle first. They will consider approving a final plat for Goddard Ridge Estates. The owners, Phillip and Nicole Shackelford, want to subdivide 3.5 acres in the 800-1100 blocks on the south side of East Country Club Road for the construction of 18 townhouses.
Cannabis business vote
Jennings had to cast a tie-breaking vote after councilors voted 5 to 5 on whether to allow a local cannabis business to add retailing at its existing production facility.
This required that councilors approve a zone change, variances and a conditional-use permit to operate this type of retail business.
A variance is required for this type of retailing in the Neighborhood-Commercial zone, C-1. The property is less than 300 feet from some residential sites.
“I know it’s legal, but I struggle with this one,” said Councilor Angela Moore.
Planning and Zoning staff said medical cannabis was allowed there before the city’s ordinance about cannabis operations.
Both Michael Casarez, owner of the cannabis operation Press Labs, Inc., and Jennings pointed out that the 711 N. Union Ave. location had previously been a prescription drug compounding pharmacy, which is somewhat similar to Casarez’s medical cannabis business that manufactures such items as chocolate and gummy cannabis products.
Primm Drug had been located where Casarez wants to add recreational and medical retail sales to the site of his existing business, Press Labs, Inc.
Primm relocated to 700 N. Union Ave., where CVS operates these days.
“This use is not very different than under Primm Drug, (though) you’re using something different — marijuana,” Jennings said.
Primm “had Schedule 4 drugs but wasn’t wrapping it in candy,” Perry noted. “I’m not willing to variate and variate. Might as well build one next to Roswell High School.”
Perry then stated that this type of use wasn’t envisioned.
Casarez responded by pointing out that a representative from the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation highlighted efforts to retain and expand operations of another larger cannabis business, Pecos Valley Productions, Inc.
The comment by Perry was “kind of a slap in the face to me,” Casarez explained. “We’re just a small business, we’re not coming in from a big corporation.”
“This is nothing personal. This is business — small or large,” Perry said. Other companies have chosen different locations that didn’t require councilors to grant this type of variance.
Councilor Savino Sanchez initially voted yes to the item. But soon after the voting had ended Sanchez, who has issues with his speech, attempted to change his vote. His wife tried to explain what he wanted.
Sanchez along with Councilors Perry, Barry Foster and Juliana Halvorson were participating in the meeting by telephone. Yntema said that without seeing Sanchez that it wasn’t possible to determine what he wanted because he couldn’t articulate a motion. And Sanchez’s wife can’t do so for him. Both of them not being at the meeting further complicated the situation.
There was an opportunity for the mayor or one of the other councilors to make a motion in favor of Sanchez’s request, but that didn’t happen either, Yntema said.
Spring River Zoo
Councilors approved returning the Spring River Zoo and Park to a free entry facility by repealing ordinances that required the zoo to operate with cost recovery goals as well as to create fees and charges.
No one had been collecting entry fees recently because everyone there has been so busy. Lyz Foster, a zookeeper, also said it appeared that Guest Sevices employees who handle such tasks had already “pulled out.”
Cole said that wasn’t the case.
“There was no directive not to collect fees,” he stressed.
Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best said she has heard that a zookeeper had been threatened with a knife recently. It was later disclosed that the employee was Foster.
“Along with being worried about our employees, I’m worried about our animals,” Corn-Best noted. She then directed this statement to city administrators: “Figure out what you’re going to do. Do it or get off the pot.”
Moore asked Foster why she didn’t report the knife incident. She told Moore that the man de-escalated the situation by “putting his knife away” so she didn’t file a police report.
“I don’t care if the zoo is free,” Foster said. “I just want it to be safe.”
She suggested some sort of monitoring system.
“Accountability for coming and going,” Foster said. Before “we had someone to keep track.”
Cole said the administration has talked to police to seek more patrolling in the neighborhood.
Foster asked if city employees are allowed to send emails to people seeking assistance, and support.
“Yes, that’s within your right,” Moore replied.
Great Blocks
Councilors approved the city turning over its responsibility as fiscal agent for MainStreet Roswell’s $2.1 million state grant to Chaves County. The Great Blocks project is meant to provide an outdoor entertainment venue to downtown Roswell and assist the area economically. The project is being planned for a new site: A piece of land two blocks directly east of the Chaves County Courthouse.
The city government will save about $400,000 because it will no longer have to provide a 20% match.
