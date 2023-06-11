City Council

Roswell City Council Thursday moved forward with questions about retaining the current ambulance service as well as the possibility of creating a city-run service in the future. Community development plans for the next fiscal year also took center stage.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The city of Roswell is willing to pay American Medical Response (AMR) to provide ambulance services during the upcoming fiscal year and perhaps even longer.

During their meeting on Thursday, city councilors approved moving ahead with an agreement to pay up to $1.4 million for the service starting July 1, the first day of the 2023-24 fiscal year. AMR initially sought $2.6 million annually, but the amount was reduced as a result of negotiations between the city and AMR.