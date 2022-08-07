A state group representing oil and gas producers has filed a legal challenge to a new state regulation intended to reduce methane and other air pollutants, a change that state officials are describing as essential to protect public health and the environment.

The Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico announced Friday night that it had filed its appeal with the New Mexico Court of Appeals regarding the Ozone Precursor Pollutants Rule adopted by the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board this year. The rule took effect Friday.