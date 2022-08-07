A state group representing oil and gas producers has filed a legal challenge to a new state regulation intended to reduce methane and other air pollutants, a change that state officials are describing as essential to protect public health and the environment.
The Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico announced Friday night that it had filed its appeal with the New Mexico Court of Appeals regarding the Ozone Precursor Pollutants Rule adopted by the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board this year. The rule took effect Friday.
“At a time when the public supports responsible domestic production to reduce gasoline prices and decrease … our dependency on foreign sources of energy that are unquestionably worse for the environment, IPANM strongly feels this is the wrong rule at the wrong time,” said IPANM Executive Director Jim Winchester. “While IPANM does support a fair and balanced Ozone Precursor regulation, we have no choice but to appeal this version of the rule that will force operators to plug still-productive wells and will inflict economic hardship on New Mexicans with little to no gain for the environment.”
The nonprofit association, which has its administrative office in Roswell, represents about 300 members.
Winchester indicated that the association would have no further comment on the legal matter at this time, other than to note that the association had made many comments to the New Mexico Environment Department about the matter during the three-year rule-making process that allegedly were not shared with the Environmental Improvement Board.
The IPANM announcement also indicated that it would file additional documents with the Court of Appeals within 30 days detailing the organization's technical arguments regarding the regulation.
No electronic documents concerning the filing were available by press time.
The New Mexico Environment Department began holding statewide public hearings in July 2019 about changes to the monitoring and allowable emission levels for oil and gas operations and monitoring and enforcement procedures. Hundreds of groups were involved in the process.
According to an Environmental Improvement Board document, the state began recording as far back as 2015 pollutant levels in violation of national air-quality standards or close to it in seven counties, including Eddy County. Eight counties, including Chaves, are subject to the new rules.
In a May 2021 interview regarding the proposed final rule, Winchester said that his group was most concerned about provisions that would limit emissions on “marginal wells” to such an extent that it would no longer be economically feasible for them to operate. At that time, there were about 40,000 such wells in the state.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement on July 28 that the rules will reduce waste, safeguard health by improving air quality and help alleviate the causes of global warming. According to the news release, the rule will reduce ozone-precursor pollutants by about 260 million pounds annually and methane emissions by 851 million pounds annually.