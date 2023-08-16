A literal trail of evidence led Roswell Police from the scene of a hit-and-run crash Friday night to the suspect driver.
Officers found Ben Brennan, 27, of Roswell, by following an oil trail that led from the site of the accident at the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue to a damaged white pickup truck in the driveway of the 500 block of Lea Avenue residence where Brennan lived, according to a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
The pickup, which had heavy front-end damage, matched the description of one a witness saw leave the scene immediately following the crash.
Although no one was injured, the pickup truck belonging to Brennan, an SUV and a Chaves County Sheriff's unit were all damaged.
Officers followed the oil trail from the crash, eventually locating a grill from the pickup in the road at the intersection of 11th Street and Kentucky Avenue. The trail proceeded north, heading eastbound on Fifth Street toward Lea Avenue before eventually leading officers to Brennan's residence.
“The oil trail led all the way up to the truck”, the complaint states.
Police saw the damage to the pickup, including a missing grill that matched the one found on Kentucky Avenue.
Officers learned from others at the house Brennan got home 15 minutes earlier and had passed out on the couch. Police say when they found Brennan, he reeked of alcohol and had soiled himself. According to the complaint, Brennan did not explain to others at the house what had happened to the pickup.
Brennan at first told police that nothing had happened, but the complaint says he later admitted to having consumed four beers, smoking cannabis as recently as two hours before and that he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Per the complaint, Brennan faces one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs; failure to give immediate notice of accidents; failure to give information and render aid, accident with no great bodily harm or death; leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle and no insurance.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason ordered Brennan released on his own recognizance following a Monday court appearance.
No attorney representing Brennan could be reached for comment Tuesday.