Ben Brennan

A literal trail of evidence led Roswell Police from the scene of a hit-and-run crash Friday night to the suspect driver.

Officers found Ben Brennan, 27, of Roswell, by following an oil trail that led from the site of the accident at the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue to a damaged white pickup truck in the driveway of the 500 block of Lea Avenue residence where Brennan lived, according to a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court.