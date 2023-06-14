The Roswell Utility Department announced last week that landlords, property owners and managers who are renting property must file a statement of financial responsibility if their tenant is to pay for city-provided utilities.
If the document isn’t on file with the city for each new tenant, the property owner is held financially responsible for the utility bills if the renter doesn’t pay the bill.
State law requires that municipal utility providers have these documents on file for each new tenant. In Roswell, this paperwork is kept by the city’s Utility Billing Office.
This single-page “Property Owner/Landlord Statement of Financial Responsibility for City Utilities” is a declaration by the owner or landlord that the named tenant can establish a utility account with the city. Only then is the renter the party solely responsible for paying for the utility services within the duration of the lease. Both lessor and lessee sign and date the document, while the landlord also provides their contact information.
American Rescue Plan funds covered unpaid water bills of residents up until about 18 months ago. Commercial water accounts weren’t included as part of this COVID relief funding, however.
The amount of unpaid water bills has reached about $1.4 million since the city again started to require payments from customers this past fall.
“We have to collect these debts,” said Robert Glenn, deputy superintendent of water maintenance and transmission.
It’s unknown how many of the city’s unpaid water bills stem from the gray area this type of document addresses.
The city hadn’t been as diligent in obtaining these documents as it had been before the pandemic. Staff discovered a dearth of such records during the process of updating ordinances and other rules associated with the city’s utility operations.
That project began in February and is expected to take a year or so until the revisions and additions are presented to the city council.
This paperwork would ensure the city is in compliance with current law, and protects both the renter and the party who owns or manages the property, he noted. “Why weren’t we doing this?” Glenn asked.
Renters who start utility accounts are also required to stop those accounts when they leave a property. Not doing that can result in a former tenant having to pay for utility services they didn’t actually use.
“They should know whether this is their responsibility or not, and this should be clearly identified in their lease,” he said.
Glenn also advised that renters who have their utility shut off because their landlord didn’t make the payment could take the landlord to civil court to obtain relief.
And for landlords, as long as this one-page document is on file with the utility billing department, a property owner won’t be liable for the money if a former tenant doesn’t pay their bill.
“If there’s nothing on file, it ultimately becomes the landlord’s responsibility,” Glenn stressed.
He also explained that there are other reasons why water bills are going unpaid.
For example, some customers have been increasingly stealing water by turning back on the flow after the city has shut off water service for nonpayment.
City staff has been warning people who do this once but has since been taking repeat offenders to Roswell Municipal Court.
The goal is to comply with the state law, along with increasing the collection of money owed. People found guilty in the court of stealing water after the account has been shut off aren't often fined because the idea isn’t to increase these people’s financial burdens. Instead, the penalty is often to perform community service, Glenn explained recently.
The city also makes it clear they won’t turn the water back on until the bill is paid in full.
Pursuing back utility payments could include property liens if the person is the owner, “in appropriate instances,” the announcement from the city noted.
However, this method has drawbacks and can take years to collect, said City Attorney Hess Yntema.
“A lien prohibits the transfer of property,” Yntema explained. “And they are tricky to collect.”
But the avenue that soon could be used to recoup the loss might be a bill collector. A request for proposals for a contractor to collect unpaid bills is in the works, along with a credit check process to help the city determine whether someone seeking utility service has an adequate credit background.
This form for landlords is available at the city’s Utility Billing Office, 415 N. Richardson Ave., or on the city’s website.
