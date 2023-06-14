Water Payment Drop Box

The city's Water Payment Drop Box on North Richardson Avenue stands ready to receive water bill payments from anyone 24/7.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The Roswell Utility Department announced last week that landlords, property owners and managers who are renting property must file a statement of financial responsibility if their tenant is to pay for city-provided utilities.

If the document isn’t on file with the city for each new tenant, the property owner is held financially responsible for the utility bills if the renter doesn’t pay the bill.