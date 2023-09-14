On the road toward deeper connection, some journeys begin with a song or a knock on the door

Samuel and Ruth Vasquez stand in the sanctuary of New Covenant Fellowship. The couple moved to Roswell in July having never visited before. "It was quite an adventure," Sam said of their road trip.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

“I think the biggest situation in our world is loneliness and isolation,” said Samuel Vasquez, an ordained bishop who arrived in Roswell in July to lead New Covenant Fellowship, located at 1601 West McGaffey Street.

Ruth Vasquez, a licensed minister and Sam’s wife, also sees loneliness as a problem — one that began even before pandemic lockdowns. When Ruth and Sam moved to Roswell from New Jersey, they came with a mission to revitalize the community at their new church.