On the road toward deeper connection, some journeys begin with a song or a knock on the door

“I think the biggest situation in our world is loneliness and isolation,” said Samuel Vasquez, an ordained bishop who arrived in Roswell in July to lead New Covenant Fellowship, located at 1601 West McGaffey Street.
Ruth Vasquez, a licensed minister and Sam’s wife, also sees loneliness as a problem — one that began even before pandemic lockdowns. When Ruth and Sam moved to Roswell from New Jersey, they came with a mission to revitalize the community at their new church.
Part of being human means we all struggle with forgiveness. We all have moments of doubt, even people who identify as religious. The human condition can be lonely. Faith can be one road toward feeling more connected.
On Tuesday, Sam wore a black button-up shirt and jeans. “This is what I wear to service,” he said. He understands church can be intimidating for people, and casual dress helps folks feel at ease. A braided black rope held an electric blue stone around his neck.
“We’re so connected with technology, yet we are more lonely,” Sam said, standing in the sanctuary facing the pews. Band instruments waited silently behind him for services to begin, the high ceilings ready to carry sound.
For Sam, faith and doing good in the world provides a well-defined pathway to navigate hard emotions like doubt, forgiveness and loneliness.
Last Saturday, Sam and Ruth walked around Roswell to introduce themselves to the community. They knocked on people’s doors. “People were so kind. They would open the door,” Sam said with a note of surprise.
Still, Sam said he observed a loneliness and sense of isolation with the people he spoke with. “Loneliness is so prevalent today.”
For Ruth and Sam, building a community erases loneliness — and part of being of a community means helping people through challenging circumstances and vulnerable emotions.
“We like to see the human side of the person,” said Ruth. “I think that cuts across every socioeconomic and ethnic background. Everyone has a need.” People may have differing beliefs, but taking care of one another connects us.
The couple wants to learn about people’s lives and support the community without involving themselves in politics. “The church is not here for politics,” Sam said. “We don’t like to waste time,” Ruth said, referring to political bickering. For them, church is about relationships and being connected to people.
Both Ruth and Sam served as pastors in Spanish-speaking churches in Missouri and New Jersey. During the pandemic, they created a food pantry for people who lost their jobs. One Thanksgiving, they fed 500 families a traditional holiday meal. A life of service and helping others is an outward practice of their beliefs.
Sam’s father was a fireman and a minister. Up until age 14, Samuel struggled with his faith. He felt a common human emotion — doubt. He felt angry and disconnected from his father.
“I wanted nothing to do with ministry,” Sam said, sweeping his arm. Around that time, he had what he describes as an angry conversation with God in which he asked for some kind of sign to mitigate his doubt.
A short time later, a father figure invited him to a church service. Sam didn’t want to go, but the man needed some extra chairs. Sam had no choice but to obey.
“I walked sixteen blocks in the New York cold and sat in the back of the church,” Sam said, crossing his arms to mimic the posture he had when he was 14. “I was a block of ice.” He felt skepticism being in the church, but he also felt a strong pull to stay.
It was from the back of the church where he listened to the beautiful melodies of a woman singing. “The song felt very personal.” The song was a turning point. “I began to weep.”
Sam understood the experience as a sign. He made a commitment to serve his church, and then at age 15, he became a youth pastor and later went to Central Bible College. The study of religion carved a path for handling doubt and other difficult human emotions.
Ruth also grew up in the church. Unfortunately, part of her life’s journey included experiencing trauma at a young age. Sam and Ruth knew each other as teenagers, but it wasn’t until their early 20s that they truly connected. “Sam helped me understand how to forgive someone who hurt me,” she said.
Sam helped her see forgiveness as different than reconciliation. “Forgiveness is for you,” he said. “To release yourself from pain.”
Now, Ruth understands the process of forgiveness as being something we all work through at some point. Forgiveness is part of being human. “There’s bound to be someone who has been hurt.” Her practice of faith includes helping people forgive — an aspect of the human experience recognizable to all of us.
This Sunday, Sam and Ruth are hosting a welcoming service at New Covenant Fellowship that is open to everyone and begins at 10:30 a.m. People are invited to come early to enjoy coffee and doughnuts beforehand.
Loneliness is something we all feel, but community is a place to find connection. “There is hope,” Ruth said. “And that’s the big message.”
