One person died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday on U.S. Highway 380 about 15 miles from Roswell. Authorities had not released the identity of the deceased by Monday afternoon.
According to a press release from New Mexico State Police, the crash involved two pickups and a commercial motor vehicle.
The initial investigation indicated that at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2020 Dodge pickup and a 2014 Dodge pickup were both traveling east on U.S. 380. For unknown reasons, the 2020 Dodge crossed the center line and began traveling east in the westbound lanes. The 2020 Dodge struck a westbound Peterbilt semitractor-trailer head-on. The Peterbilt, while trying to avoid the collision, sideswiped the 2014 Dodge.
The driver of the 2020 Dodge was ejected from the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator, according to the press release. State Police are working with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the driver’s identity.
The driver of the Peterbilt was transported by ground ambulance and then airlifted to an El Paso, Texas, hospital. His condition was not known. The driver and a passenger in the 2014 Dodge were treated for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred near mile marker 167, about 2 miles from the entrance to Bottomless Lakes State Park. It is under investigation by State Police.