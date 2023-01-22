An 81-year-old man is dead following a Thursday evening single-vehicle rollover in north Roswell.
Jose Nicacio Sisneros, the driver of the Jaguar XJS involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Roswell Police Department Friday.
The rollover happened at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Berrendo and Coronado Roads.
Though the investigation into the crash continues, an accident report filed with the RPD indicates that it is believed that at the time of the accident, the vehicle Sisneros was driving was traveling at a minimum speed of 106 miles per hour.
Early findings in the investigation suggest the 1992 tan Jaguar XJS was heading westbound on West Berrendo Road when it left the road four times, including once when it went onto the north side shoulder of the road.
The vehicle then crossed the road and struck a post before going airborne over a drainage ditch, colliding with a fence and rolling over three times before coming to a halt and resting with all four tires upright.
Police are not sure if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but both the accident report and press release indicate glass and plastic bottles containing alcohol were observed in and around the vehicle.