Rollover

An overturned pickup truck lies along U.S. 285 south near mile marker 88 Wednesday morning. New Mexico State Police say one man died and two others were injured in the accident.

 Alex Ross Photo

One man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a rollover crash on U.S. 285 near Hagerman.

Luis Alberto Borunda, 23, of Roswell, died after the Chevrolet pickup truck he was a passenger in was struck by a semi tractor-trailer truck near mile marker 88 on U.S. 285 south at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ray Wilson, a public information officer with the New Mexico State Police, said in an email.