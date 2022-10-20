One man was killed and two other people injured Wednesday in a rollover crash on U.S. 285 near Hagerman.
Luis Alberto Borunda, 23, of Roswell, died after the Chevrolet pickup truck he was a passenger in was struck by a semi tractor-trailer truck near mile marker 88 on U.S. 285 south at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ray Wilson, a public information officer with the New Mexico State Police, said in an email.
Borunda was declared dead at the scene. The 51-year-old driver of the pickup truck Borunda was in, along with a 47-year-old second passenger in the vehicle, were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The 54-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Early findings of the investigation into the crash, Wilson said, indicate the tractor-trailer was heading south on U.S. 285 when it rear-ended the pickup.
“After the impact the Chevrolet left the roadway, crashed and rolled,” Wilson said.
He added that both the pickup and semi were towed from the scene.
Southbound traffic was closed on U.S. 285 at Ottowa Road for more than four hours. He added that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.