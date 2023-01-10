Spring River Zoo Sign

The Spring River Zoo faced criticism from the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) this past week. PETA is asking that the city shutter the zoo and transfer the animals elsewhere.

 Clarke Condé Photo

One of the dogs believed to be involved in the killing of four animals at the Spring River Zoo has been found.

The dog was captured by Animal Services and subsequently identified by a zookeeper who witnessed the end of the attack at the zoo as one of the three dogs in the pack involved in the mauling of three Barbary sheep and a wallaby on the night of Dec. 28, according to an announcement by the city on Friday afternoon.