One of the dogs believed to be involved in the killing of four animals at the Spring River Zoo has been found.
The dog was captured by Animal Services and subsequently identified by a zookeeper who witnessed the end of the attack at the zoo as one of the three dogs in the pack involved in the mauling of three Barbary sheep and a wallaby on the night of Dec. 28, according to an announcement by the city on Friday afternoon.
Based on the dog’s actions at the zoo and the city municipal code, “such a dog can be deemed by Animal Services officers to be a danger to people and domesticated animals,” said Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city of Roswell. “Such a dog can be euthanized, which is what will occur in this case.”
No description of the captured dog was provided. As of Friday, the whereabouts of two other dogs remained unknown.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Foundation (PETA) announced Friday that it emailed letters to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings about the zoo.
Both letters are also dated Friday. The letters and a PETA press release were forwarded to the Daily Record by a former employee.
The letter addressed to Robert M. Gibbens, director of Animal Welfare Operations with APHIS was a request for revocation of Spring River Zoo’s Exhibitor License for “habitually failing to comply with the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) and its regulations — specifically regulations governing housing facilities — causing the death of multiple animals, including most recently four animals killed by a dog attack . . .”
The letter, slightly more than two pages long, describes how the dogs were able to enter the facility by digging under a new perimeter fence before forcing their way into the areas where the animals were housed and then killing them. It also points out that the zoo was cited previously for inadequate perimeter fencing.
An incident that severely injured a female elk in April 2022 resulted in the elk having to be euthanized. One of the animal’s hind legs was shattered beyond repair after it went through an opening in its enclosure caused by a missing panel.
This was mentioned along with other incidents that resulted in the zoo receiving citations. PETA also considers it the fifth death that happened at the zoo last year.
It was also among problems cited by APHIS also characterized as “critical,” such as two separate bear escapes — one by a cub — from the zoo’s bear enclosure in 2021 and 2014, respectively. Another critical citation was written in 2020 after a beaver escaped by digging under three fences, none of which had dig-proof barriers, Anna Whistler, counsel, captive animal law enforcement for PETA, stated in the letter.
Whistler noted that the zoo has also been cited for other concerns, such as “inadequate veterinary care, sanitation and animal welfare.”
The AWA allows the USDA to terminate an exhibitor’s license for any reason that a license application can be denied. USDA can also suspend or revoke a license when its holder fails to comply with the act as well as its regulations or standards, Whistler wrote.
“Allowing this facility to maintain an imprimatur of legitimacy by retaining its license would be contrary to the purpose of the AWA,” she emphasized.
In a shorter letter to Jennings, Whistler referred to the dead zoo animals by name — Vinny, Bugsy, Barbie and Cash — and asked him to close the "roadside zoo" and send the rest of the animals to “reputable facilities“ before “yet another major incident makes headlines.”
Wildermuth provided a lengthy statement from the city and zoo in response to PETA:
“Spring River Zoo has taken appropriate action to rectify and/or improve its facilities each time an issue has come up regarding its animals. In addition, the zoo is continually planning and implementing new measures and care to protect the welfare of the animals.
“Last week’s incident involving loose dogs that attacked and killed four zoo animals was a heartbreaking tragedy. Enhanced security and safety measures have been and will continue to be constructed to further protect the zoo animals.
“PETA has issued many statements through the years as part of its continual effort to get the zoo closed. The city of Roswell and Spring River Zoo have no expectations that PETA’s campaign against the zoo will stop. However, zoo and city staff remain dedicated to always work to provide the best care for the animals and improve the zoo for the animals and community.”
Lyndsay Cole, assistant director of public affairs for APHIS, explained Friday that what happened at the zoo last month — and similar events — are looked at so the agency can determine whether AWA noncompliance led to an incident.
There was an inspection conducted at the zoo after the dog attack by an APHIS inspector. That report is not available yet, however, Cole said.
“Although I cannot speculate on what could happen with an individual facility, I can tell you that when APHIS identifies a noncompliance, the inspector lists it on the inspection report and works with the facility to identify a correction and timeline,” Cole explained. “Major or repeat noncompliances can lead to enforcement action.”
Spring River Zoo is seeking accreditation with the Zoological Association of America. That group didn't respond to emails and phone messages left this past week by the Daily Record.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
