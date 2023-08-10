A motorist was transported to an area hospital Tuesday with what are described as moderate injuries after the vehicle he was driving rolled over and caught fire east of Hagerman.
Justin Powell, chief of Dexter Fire and Rescue, said Tuesday the driver of the van involved in the accident, which happened between mileposts 2 and 3 on Aberdeen Road at about 12:30 p.m., was out of the overturned vehicle when first responders arrived.
He was subsequently sent to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center for treatment. The condition of the man was not known Wednesday.
Dexter Fire and Rescue, crews from Hagerman Fire and EMS, officers from the New Mexico State Police and Chaves County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
Powell said the fire was "knocked down" in four or five minutes.
Will Silver, a public information officer with the State Police, said in an email Wednesday that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.