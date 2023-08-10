Vehicle fire

A crew member with Dexter Fire and Rescue works to douse a vehicle fire caused by a rollover crash Tuesday east of Hagerman.

 Submitted Photo

A motorist was transported to an area hospital Tuesday with what are described as moderate injuries after the vehicle he was driving rolled over and caught fire east of Hagerman.

Justin Powell, chief of Dexter Fire and Rescue, said Tuesday the driver of the van involved in the accident, which happened between mileposts 2 and 3 on Aberdeen Road at about 12:30 p.m., was out of the overturned vehicle when first responders arrived.