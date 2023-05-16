One injured in Sunday crash on US 380

U.S. Highway 380 East was shut down for several hours early Sunday following a two-vehicle crash that left at least one person injured.
A post on the Chaves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page stated that at 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the crash at mile marker 189 east of Roswell. The driver of one of the vehicles involved had to be transported by helicopter out of the area for treatment.
The Sheriff's Office says the crash was caused when a pickup truck pulling a trailer swerved to avoid a collision with a car that was traveling in the wrong lane of traffic.
“When the vehicle in the wrong lane of travel hit the left front of the trailer it peeled the left side of the car off and pinned the driver in the car,” the post states. The driver of the car had to be extricated from the car that sustained heavy damage.
No word on the cause of the accident or whether the driver of the car will face charges.