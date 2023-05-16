One injured in Sunday crash on US 380

Vehicle involved in Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 380.

 Chaves County Sheriff's Office Photo

U.S. Highway 380 East was shut down for several hours early Sunday following a two-vehicle crash that left at least one person injured.

A post on the Chaves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page stated that at 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the crash at mile marker 189 east of Roswell. The driver of one of the vehicles involved had to be transported by helicopter out of the area for treatment.