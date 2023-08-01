Truck and train collision in Dexter

The results of a Saturday morning truck and train collision in Dexter.

 Hagerman Police Department Photo

A California man received minor injuries Saturday after the semi-tractor-trailer truck he was driving was hit by a train at a Dexter railroad crossing.

New Mexico State Police on Monday said the driver of the truck, Luis Alaniz, 20, of Tulare, California, was taken to a hospital following the collision, which happened at about 11:04 a.m. at a railroad crossing at Shuswap Road and State Road 2.