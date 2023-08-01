A California man received minor injuries Saturday after the semi-tractor-trailer truck he was driving was hit by a train at a Dexter railroad crossing.
New Mexico State Police on Monday said the driver of the truck, Luis Alaniz, 20, of Tulare, California, was taken to a hospital following the collision, which happened at about 11:04 a.m. at a railroad crossing at Shuswap Road and State Road 2.
State Police, which led the investigation into the collision, said Alaniz was heading west on Shuswap Road in a 2023 semi.
“The driver crossed in front of a train and the rear of the trailer was hit by the train,” Officer Ray Wilson, a public information officer for the State Police, said in an email Monday.
He added Alaniz was cited for failure to yield to a train.
Justin Powell, chief of Dexter Fire and Rescue, said his agency and multiple others responded to the episode, which caused the area to be closed to traffic for several hours.
Powell said in a Facebook post said the crash serves as a reminder for motorists to always be careful at railroad crossings.