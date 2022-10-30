Roswell High School was briefly placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, following news of a shooting in which a teenaged boy was injured.
The Roswell Independent School District announced the lockdown on their official Facebook page at about 1:30 p.m., insisting the safety measure was due to a shooting reported in the area. The lockdown was later confirmed by the Roswell Police Department on their Facebook page.
“The shooting was not at the high school and students and staff there are safe. The school has been placed on lockdown as a standard precaution,” the post said.
Less than a half hour later the lockdown was lifted.
At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, the RPD on another Facebook post, said the shooting involved a teenaged boy, who was shot in the arm.
Two men who fled from officers, were detained and initially believed to be suspects. But the post states it was later determined the men had no connection to the shooting and it was not known why they had fled police.
No additional information was provided before press time Saturday.