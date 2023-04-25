Opening countdown begins for splash pads

Children are shown playing at the Carpenter Park Splash Pad in July 2022. This water feature as well as the splash pad at Poe Corn Park will open Monday. 

 Daily Record File Photo

Splash pads at Carpenter Park and Poe Corn Park will open on May 1, according to the city.

These water features will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.