Opening countdown begins for splash pads

Splash pads at Carpenter Park and Poe Corn Park will open on May 1, according to the city.
These water features will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Carpenter Park is at 300 E. Buena Vista St. Poe Corn Park, known as the Murphy Family Splash Pad, is located in the 600 block of East Second Street.
While the pads are free for people to use, there are rules.
These include that children younger than age 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Don’t drink any water that comes out of a splash pad. No spitting or spouting splash pad water is allowed either.
Remember that the ground underneath your feet can become slippery. The city recommends that those who frolic there be wearing water shoes.
And it’s important to move to a safe place on hearing thunder or seeing lightning while at a splash pad and to stay away until the thunder and lightning have stopped for at least 30 minutes.
Swimwear must be worn at all times and cut-off shorts aren’t allowed. All clothing must be clean before stepping into a splash pad. And children who still need to wear diapers must be wearing swim diapers.
Among other activities not allowed: No travel into a splash pad area on a skateboard, bicycle, pair of skates or rollerblades, hoverboard, scooter or any other such conveyances. Don’t enter with anything that causes harm: Glass, soap, metal objects are among items that can be dangerous.
The entire list of rules can be found at https://roswell-nm.gov/795/Splash-Pads.
The indoor and outdoor pools remain closed at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center until mold removal is complete, which could be in early June.
