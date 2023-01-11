Options for encouraging more housing subject of workshop

Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings, left, makes a point during a city council MIRP workshop on Monday.

 Terri Harber photo

During a workshop Monday about the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP), City Attorney Hess Yntema presented several options for city councilors to consider as alternatives to the current incentive program, which was approved by the previous council in October 2021.

It might not be simple to find a short-term way for the city of Roswell to provide incentives to developers without running afoul of various rules and regulations without care and some sort of consensus.