Options for encouraging more housing subject of workshop

During a workshop Monday about the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP), City Attorney Hess Yntema presented several options for city councilors to consider as alternatives to the current incentive program, which was approved by the previous council in October 2021.
It might not be simple to find a short-term way for the city of Roswell to provide incentives to developers without running afoul of various rules and regulations without care and some sort of consensus.
Issues came up late last year as councilors were considering whether to fund the MIRP, Resolution 21-65, created to address the city’s longtime housing shortage. Councilors postponed voting on a funding measure in December after finding out the program didn’t comply with state rules, particularly the Procurement Code and Anti-Donation Clause.
Roswell’s type of local government, a municipal corporation, is subject to state rules that the city’s MIRP doesn't take into account. It was modeled after the program created by Hobbs, which is a home-rule government that can make various changes to its code and policy to allow for such a program that Roswell couldn't.
Not conforming to the state’s procurement code and anti-donation clause is only part of the problem with the city’s MIRP. It doesn’t address the need to ensure that any development involved with the program would have to pay workers the prevailing wage. It isn’t geared toward constructing single homes, renovations of dwellings, even affordable housing, needed in Roswell, said Yntema.
A variety of long-term solutions exist for city government to encourage development. Each of these methods are designed for specific types of development and require time to develop, study and approve.
Below is some information about each alternative presented by Yntema to councilors:
• Impact Fees: Assessments on a new development by local government. These assessments would generate revenue for funding or recouping capital improvement costs “rationally related to new development.” Such improvements include roads, parks, trails, open spaces and drainage facilities as well as fire and police stations. This money is collected during the building permit process.
• Metropolitan Redevelopment Code: Allows local governments to correct blighted conditions in areas or neighborhoods that “substantially inflict or arrest the sound and orderly development within the city.” It’s meant to help correct such conditions as high employment and low income levels, low business activity, vacant and underutilized properties, deteriorating buildings and unsafe conditions, and zoning non-conformance.
• Public Improvement Districts: Created through petitioning, hearings, then by election by property owners and resident-electors. The district can finance an array of improvements and infrastructure, such as water, sewer, gas, electric and telecommunication systems, public buildings and school facilities, as well as parks and trails. This is achieved through a levy on land, which is used to finance tax-free bonds, and is meant for developments of at least 100 homes.
• Tax Increment for Development: A financing district is created to pay for required public infrastructure for specific private, large-scale development of planned communities. That developer promises to provide revenue, economic opportunities and design innovations, such as workforce housing, energy and environmental efficiency. A developer is given “first call on all or part of the incremental tax revenues” that come from the project.
• Industrial Revenue Bonds: A loan by a lender or bond purchaser to a company where loan proceeds and repayments “flow through a government issuer.” That issuer takes title to the facility, equipment or both. The company benefits through property tax, gross receipts or compensating tax exemptions, possibly even federal tax exemptions on interest paid to bondholders, which would allow the company lower interest rates.
• Community Development Incentive Act: Allows local governments to exempt all or some of a new business’s commercial personal property for its new facility. This could go on for up to 20 years.
There’s also the possibility of encouraging residential construction in an area without sidewalk easements. Local government could grant an easement and reimburse for the sidewalk construction through negotiations with developers, outside of MIRP, for example, Yntema noted.
And there might be some ways MIRP could be made to work, though on a limited and case-by-case basis, with the $20,000 award limit for each developer. Another idea is to create Requests for Proposals for those seeking to build or develop in the city.
Kevin Maevers, the city’s community development director, suggested the program be targeted toward individuals wanting to build one or two homes, after Councilor Edward Heidenbrand asked Maevers how many applications the city had for MIRP.
Heidenbrand then pointed out that the city’s MIRP is for developers, not for those individual builders, and asked for the number again.
It’s three applicants with 47 units total.
Councilor Jason Perry asked for clarity about how the council should proceed Thursday after postponement of the MIRP last month. Perry said he thought staff would bring back wording to make the program compliant with state rules when the council meets Thursday.
Councilor Robert Corn noted that the information presented by Yntema wasn’t suited for “one meeting and done” and that something still needs to be done about MIRP.
Mayor Timothy Jennings suggested MIRP be returned to a committee and pointed to the Legal Committee as a good place to start.
Councilor Jeanine Best said it would be better to make sure anything new is well on its way before taking drastic action. Best also noted that multiple programs “could be used together.”
Jennings told Perry that while he was right that it’s not the job of staff “to think how we think.”
He also said there are things that need to be figured out, such as “who gets what and how many.”
Jim Mitchell, developer of The Oaks, explained that a developer is someone who provides infrastructure, after someone pointed out that the meaning of “developer” and “builder” need to be defined by the city.
“I want something that’s going to work, I want something to make other developers want to develop in Roswell,” Perry said.
He also wants to be able to see the council reach a united decision.
“Anything can happen at council,” Jennings said.
The mayor also had something to say to former Roswell Mayor Del Jurney, who was at the meeting and said he wanted to see something done soon — possibly adjusting MIRP — for reasons mostly echoing those stated by Perry.
“I’m not going to break the law,” he said. “Hell no!”
