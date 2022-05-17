Some water recreation opportunities will be opening for the summer season this month, according to a press release issued by the city of Roswell.
The outdoor pool at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center will offer a “preview weekend” for public swimming May 21-22 and then will open on a daily basis beginning May 27. The outdoor pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The pool will offer free swim days June 13, July 11 and Aug. 1.
In addition, the city’s two splash pads are planning to open daily beginning May 21. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Murphy Family Splash Pad is at Poe Corn Park in the 600 block of East Second Street. The Carpenter Park Splash Pad is at 300 E. Buena Vista St.
The Murphy Family Splash Pad is awaiting the arrival of a mechanical part, so the possibility exists opening day for that splash pad could be delayed.
Use of the splash pads is free. The admission fees for the outdoor pool can be found at roswell-nm.gov/1224/Aquatic-Center or by calling 575-624-6719.