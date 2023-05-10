Mayor Timothy Jennings’ choice of Lance Bateman to be Roswell’s next police chief is among items on the agenda for this week’s meeting of the city council, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Jennings’ choice of Bateman, a Roswell native who retired in December after more than 20 years with the New Mexico State Police at the rank of captain, was announced Friday. Councilors will consider ratifying his appointment, his terms of employment and his job description at the meeting.
Bateman’s terms of employment were sent directly to councilors without a recommendation by the Legal Committee, though the city’s Legal Department has reviewed the agreement.
If he is approved for the job, the new police chief's annual pay would be $145,467.42, though the chief’s responsibilities are expected to extend beyond the normal 40-hour work week, according to the staff report.
Other items on the agenda
Community Cat Program: Resolution 23-23 asks councilors to decide whether to have Animal Services participate in a one-year trial of a Community Cat Program to determine whether it helps to ease the citywide impact of feral cats. Best Friends Animal Society would provide expertise and financial assistance.
The animal advocacy group evaluated Animal Services and determined the city’s shelter should focus on trapping, sterilizing, vaccinating and returning healthy stray cats to where they had been living in the community. This would apply to stray cats at all levels of socialization.
The group advised that this would be the most viable way to reach the goal of saving at least 90% of the animals brought to the city’s shelter. When the assessment was completed, the number of animals spared was slightly higher than 73%.
Members of the city’s Legal Committee recommended approval of this item to councilors.
Spring River Zoo: Resolution 23-21 requests that councilors consider returning Spring River Zoo to a fee-free zoo and park, which would require repealing Resolutions 19-83, which set cost recovery for the zoo, and 20-72, which sets zoo fees. The city’s General Services Committee recommended that councilors consider this change.
Councilors agreed last month to pay a $4,500 settlement to the USDA-Animal and Plant Inspection Service after several incidents occurred at the zoo that were noncompliant with the Animal Welfare Act.
The most recent such incident was the December 2022 attack by a pack of dogs that left four zoo animals dead. The dogs made their way into the zoo under a perimeter fence not built to specifications.
Golf course fees: Resolution 23-22 would set new fees and rates charged at Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River. The golf course is asking for an array of increases of less than 10% in many instances.
A separate item on the agenda calls for council approval of a contract with Masek Rocky Mountain Golf Carts to purchase 55 new carts and a range picker for use at the municipal golf course.
Convention Center fees: Resolution 23-20 sets new fees charged at the Roswell Convention Center. It was noted by city staff that less revenue was likely to be coming in directly from the center during the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year. However, it’s also predicted there will be more use of the facility and increased stays in local hotels and motels.
Airport security services: The Roswell Air Center is looking for a company to provide unarmed guards to patrol the terminal area at night. Councilors would be asked to approve a Request for Proposal explaining the potential contractor’s scope of work.
Public Hearings
Campaign finance: Ordinance 23-06 would amend the Municipal Campaign Finance Code by adding language from Ordinance 23-01 to the city code. It would also change filing dates for candidates seeking city offices in November elections and is said to improve disclosures, reporting for political committees and continued reporting for elected officials.
Building and Planning fees: Ordinance 23-07 proposes revisions to building and planning fees in the city code, specifically chapters 6, 16 and 22.
Two alcohol license hearings and possible votes: One is for a Restaurant A beer and wine liquor license for M&N, also doing business as Garibaldi, 2019 S. Main St. The other is for a Restaurant B beer, wine and spirits license for Taqueria Jalisco, located at 1622 S. Main St.
