New golf carts

The purchase of 55 new golf carts to replace the ones currently in use at the Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River are among the agenda items for Thursday's City Council meeting.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Mayor Timothy Jennings’ choice of Lance Bateman to be Roswell’s next police chief is among items on the agenda for this week’s meeting of the city council, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.

Jennings’ choice of Bateman, a Roswell native who retired in December after more than 20 years with the New Mexico State Police at the rank of captain, was announced Friday. Councilors will consider ratifying his appointment, his terms of employment and his job description at the meeting.