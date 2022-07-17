Student learning progress has not bounced back to levels prior to the pandemic, but data presented at the board of education of Roswell’s public schools showed that the return to in-person classes did help.
Recovering the learning that was lost during the pandemic is not as simple as just teaching students what they missed during virtual classes or hybrid classes, Kenneth Bewley, director of research, assessment and accountability for RISD, said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education.
“We cannot just reteach the last two years because we have standards to teach every grade level. We have fifth-grade standards and they can’t go back and teach third grade and fourth grade. Math especially builds on standards of each preceding year,” Bewley said.
“We can see that just because we came back to school this year, that we didn’t immediately jump right back to where we were again. Our batting average is not where it was two years ago,” Bewley said.
“Being very targeted and thoughtful about interventions is going to allow us to make up ground at a faster pace,” he said.
Bewley presented assessment data showing student progress in reading and math flatlined during 2020-21 when classes were remote or hybrid. Testing this past year showed an increase in student progress, but not at the same rate as prior to the pandemic.
He showed graphs for data from assessments in reading and math taken throughout the last several years.
Prior to the pandemic in the 2019-20 school year, assessments for first graders improved from an index score of about 205 to just over 230. Schools closed down in March of that year and scrambled to provide virtual classes after an extended spring break.
The following year in virtual and hybrid classes, as second graders, the students' progress in reading almost stayed the same, starting at a score of about 220 and ending at about 225.
The return to in-person classes for those students as third graders in 2021-22 showed reading improvement again, although not as steep as prior to the pandemic. Scores in August were at about 225, with June’s scores at about 245.
The graphs Bewley showed for students in fifth grade this past year followed a similar pattern.
“Everyone’s moving in the right direction. That’s good, but we want to be more responsive in our interventions,” Bewley said.
New curricula for English language arts and math will be particularly helpful with that, Bewley said.
“These programs allow the teachers to drill down right to the granular level and say, ‘Kenneth, you need to work more on your phoneme awareness,’ not just, ‘you’re failing’ or ‘you’re low,’ it’s this one particular thing that you need to work on,” he said.
Giving students data to monitor their own progress and small groups focused on targeted areas are other ways to help students who need support, he said.
The district’s expansion of the AVID program, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, will also be beneficial to students, he said.
The college-readiness program is now in all four RISD high schools, the four middle schools and the majority of the elementary schools, he said.
AVID doesn’t teach specific subjects but instead teaches students how to learn, Bewley said.
“AVID teaches you success strategies, the soft skills they need to be successful,” Bewley said. “One really good thing about this is it puts the students in charge of their own learning. They’re the ones that are going to be tracking their own progress.”
A group of RISD teachers recently attended AVID training in Texas.
“They have learned a lot and they are coming back chomping at the bit, ready to put everything they’ve learned to use,” he said.
“My biggest takeaway from your presentation is that we can never go back to full-time virtual learning,” Board President Hope Morales said.
A presentation on the 2021-22 College Board Assessments — the PSAT and SAT — was removed from the agenda to give more time to prepare the data, Superintendent Brian Luck said at the beginning of the meeting. The presentation will be scheduled for the board’s August meeting.
Luck also removed an action item from the agenda, the ratification of the 2022-23 salary schedules for district employees. The Roswell Education Association has not yet ratified the salary schedule, Denise Dawson, REA president, said.
“We are working very hard with the district in collaboration to make sure that we give an equitable salary schedule in keeping with the area surrounding us so that we get the best teachers we possibly can,” she said.
Luck also gave an update on staffing issues in the district, saying RISD is in better shape than it was a year ago. The district has a total of 103 vacancies, which includes 41 certified teachers, 16 education assistants and 11 coaching positions. The remaining positions include cafeteria, maintenance, janitorial and other non-classroom jobs.
At the board’s July meeting in 2021, Mareya Trujillo, assistant superintendent of human resources, reported more than 120 jobs open including 65 certified teaching positions.
Several schools, Luck said, have no open positions at this time; however, staff have until July 22 to transfer to a different building.
Principals have largely been responsible for hires in their own buildings, Luck said, but as the beginning of the school year draws closer, the administration might step in.
“We have informed our principals that if you have qualified applicants for your jobs, if you don’t hire them, we will. We need to be getting qualified people in our buildings. I understand that at times we’re hanging onto a spot for a particular person, but if we have qualified applicants and there’s not a red flag in their process, we’re going to get people into buildings,” he said.
Luck said his goal is to lower the overall number of open positions to 75 in the next three weeks before school starts. Filling teaching and education assistant positions will help free up more substitute teachers to fill in where needed, he said.
Ralph Matta, director of human resources, said as of Tuesday evening, the district had recently hired 25 new employees, including four new principals. Between May 10 and June 13, there were 11 resignations and three retirements.
Luck also said that as of yet, the Public Education Department had not issued any back-to-school COVID guidelines for the upcoming year.
