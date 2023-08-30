Parents and adults have power to help teenagers cope with emotional pain

Kim Rutley and Elizabeth Macias stand outside La Casa Community Behavioral Health Services. The organization is launching a new campaign geared toward adults and parents to empower teenagers with coping skills they can use instead of substances.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Mark, 15, spends hours online every day after school — what might seem like typical behavior for an adolescent, but Mark is being bullied on social media about his weight and sexual orientation, and his parents don’t know.

He started using marijuana to survive his feelings of overwhelming sadness and low self-regard.