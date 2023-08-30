Parents and adults have power to help teenagers cope with emotional pain

Mark, 15, spends hours online every day after school — what might seem like typical behavior for an adolescent, but Mark is being bullied on social media about his weight and sexual orientation, and his parents don’t know.
He started using marijuana to survive his feelings of overwhelming sadness and low self-regard.
“We’re in a mental health crisis with our kids,” says Kim Rutley of La Casa Community Behavioral Health Services, a sliding-fee clinic in Roswell that offers community support services and counseling. “Many of them are using cannabis to cope.”
Mark explains, “Another kid was posting so many mean things about me, I threw my phone against the wall.” He needed other options to control and direct his emotions.
Last Thursday, Elizabeth Macias and Rutley sat down to discuss the organization’s campaign for parents and other adults called “Weed can’t help them cope. You can.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates one in five teens has a mental health disorder, and one in three show symptoms of depression. The campaign’s goal is to give parents and other adults strategies for supporting adolescents socially and emotionally.
“Kids are constantly contending with negative messages over social media or within their peer group,” Rutley says. “The bullying is cruel and intentional. Many kids are struggling emotionally. It’s harder to be a kid now than it ever has been in history.” Social media, in addition to other social factors like the cost of living, have made both being a young person and being a parent incredibly difficult.
“Unfortunately, kids have suffered traumatic events at young ages,” Macias explains. And then she makes a chilling point: “Yes, kids are resilient. But why do we purposefully put them in a position to be resilient? They don’t have to go through some of the things they’ve experienced.”
Regardless of our own adult, legal consumption of cannabis, everyone can agree young people shouldn’t use marijuana to numb sadness. “With the adolescent brain, marijuana can make permanent changes,” says Rutley.
Marijuana use in young people comes with serious side effects like short-term memory loss that makes learning and attention difficult. Teens who use marijuana are more likely to quit high school. According to the campaign’s brochure, 17% of teens who use cannabis regularly become dependent.
“We are relying on adult influencers for change,” Rutley emphasizes. “It could be a coach, teacher or parent. Anybody who has a good relationship with a child can discourage marijuana use and develop healthy strategies for coping.” Being present and willing to have honest conversations, for example, can go a long way toward helping teenagers manage hard feelings.
“We want to help kids in a healthy manner,” says Macias. “We want to teach them coping skills and help them see hard moments will pass.” We can help young people understand difficulty as a normal part of life — not something to avoid or self-medicate. Letting young people know we have clear expectations for their behavior is also beneficial.
“Mothers who have high standards but are also compassionate significantly decrease the chance their child will use marijuana,” Rutley says. Parents and other adults can set high expectations while also conveying an attitude of kindness and openness.
“Parents have so much power,” Rutley emphasizes. “Put your phones away for a few minutes and talk to each other.” Macias says asking specific questions like ‘What did you eat for lunch today?’ is more valuable than general questions like ‘How was your day?’
In addition to having the care and support of adults, another protective factor for a young person is “having plans for the future,” says Rutley. Encouraging young people to imagine and prepare for a productive future helps them understand substance use will only get in the way of their goals.
Rutley models an example statement teachers can say to teenagers to let them know they care: “How are you doing? I’m really glad you came in today.” A simple message can wipe out a teenager’s sense of isolation and loneliness — a strategy we can all practice any time we’re interacting with young people.
As adults, we can help teenagers see their goals are achievable. “We are here to teach them life skills and remind them of their self-worth,” Rutley says.
Rutley recommends parents wait until kids are in eighth grade before they get their first phone. “Also, monitor the pages and the sites. Don’t just give them a phone. Ensure they are safe.” Parents should also take their kids’ phones away at night. “The phones are definitely a big contributor to these issues” — and should be monitored.
The front of the campaign brochure displays a drawing of a phone giving negative messages to a young person like ‘You’re never going to be enough’ and ‘You suck’ — all the harmful messages that emerge from online bullying. “Negative self-talk is actually a sign of depression,” Rutley says.
Mark’s parents learned of his cannabis use and discovered he was using marijuana to cope with sadness and isolation. They enlisted him in counseling where he learned healthy techniques for dealing with emotional pain. The most important change was limiting the amount of time he spent online.
Now, his parents have the password to his phone and know to search his messages and social media if his personality becomes flat. They disabled the phone’s ability to access the internet while he is at school, and they require him to turn in his phone at bedtime.
Rutley and Macias believe parents and other adults can insulate young people from some of the harms of an online culture. “Your presence is so important,” Macias reassures. “Having open communication is important.”
Mark has turned a corner, and school is a welcoming place for him now thanks to his parents and teachers who assured him of his value and helped him set important goals.
For more information, see BeThereForAKid.com.
