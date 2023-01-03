More expenses than anticipated this fiscal year after pandemic had kept people away from recreational programs.
Members of Roswell’s General Services Committee recommended approval of a request to increase select funds for Parks and Recreation operations as well as a proposed revision of the fee structure for Spring River Zoo.
There has been an upswing in 2022 in demand for the city’s sports and recreation offerings. It was thought that some needs wouldn’t be as great as they’ve turned out to be when the spending plan was created months ago, said Colette Hall, the director of the city’s recreation department.
“It’s what I need to get us through,” she explained to the committee.
This additional money would be used to adequately fund janitorial service, pay for part-time guards at the municipal pool and cover the cost to hire workers for a variety of temporary jobs. Those short-term employees are hired based on community demand for specific offerings and programs.
The temporary labor amount would result in that fund being comparable to the amount allocated before the pandemic to offer various programs, according to Hall.
Hall has asked for $177,000 total. The amount sought for the temporary workers is $99,000 while it would cost $25,000 more to fully fund payroll for the part-time guards. The janitorial request is for $53,000, according to the staff report. The current fiscal year ends June 30, 2023.
The Recreation and Aquatic Center, at 1402 W. College Blvd., became fully operational in July 2019, less than a year before the pandemic curtailed public gatherings. Hall told committee members that staff has been able to identify some needs not foreseen because the center hadn’t been open for long enough up until now, Hall explained.
While some funds were adjusted to help narrow the funding gap, it was discovered there were unpaid invoices, she also said. This item will be presented to the Finance Committee on Thursday, then to the city council.
More people went to the Spring River Zoo in 2022. Zoo visits increased by 30% from March to August of this year compared with the same period in 2021. There were no general admission charges in January and February of 2021, according to the report by zoo staff.
The fees structure for the zoo would modify mostly memberships and charges for events. Among proposals is to reduce individual members from $50 to $30 as well as both military and seniors from $35 to $25. Families (households) would decrease from $100 to $80.
Admission costs to visit the zoo would remain the same, except for seniors (age 60 and older), military and students (age 16 and up), which would be $3 for residents, but $8 for non-residents. Zoo management asks that current rates and the number of free days not be changed.
There is keen interest by some elected officials to allow all residents to visit the zoo for free. If the council wants to do more for residents, zoo staff recommend that any additional free admission for residents occur during December and January, both months when the number of visits are normally slow.
The staff report also points out that from among the 410 established zoos across the country only 24 are free.
Room rental costs at the zoo for parties or other events would rise significantly with this proposal. Rental for a room without visiting the zoo exhibits for up to 40 people would increase to $75, room rental for 20 people with admission to the zoo would increase to $150, and a party of 40 people total would add $60 to that fee, or $210. Each person after the 20th would raise the amount by $3 until the $210 is reached. Extra staff at a party would also cost $20 an hour for each added employee. Additionally, there would also be higher costs for after-hours parties.
Finally, among area camps for children, the zoo’s rate of $85 for five full days is the second-lowest with only the recreation center charging less at $45.
The zoo is pursuing accreditation with the Zoological Association of America, which will provide guidelines for the zoo to follow beyond what’s required by the USDA’s under the Animal Welfare Act.
