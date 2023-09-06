The chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico recently applauded Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings, a registered Democrat, for signing onto a legal challenge to the state's current congressional map.
“He serves as a very, very important piece of this list of plaintiffs,” Steve Pearce, chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said of Jennings while speaking to an audience at the Aug. 16 luncheon of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women at the Roswell Convention Center.
A former congressman who represented New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District and who now leads the party, Pearce was the featured speaker at the luncheon, where he urged the Republican audience to have “a kind heart” toward Jennings for siding with them on the challenge.
Jennings, who served in the New Mexico Senate from 1979 to 2013, is the only non-Republican petitioner on the litigation that seeks to overturn the state's reconfigured districts.
In early 2022, Jennings, the Republican Party of New Mexico and other plaintiffs filed suit claiming the congressional districts redrawn by the Democratic-led Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham crack conservative communities of interests in southeast New Mexico by dividing them among each of the three districts and diluting Republican votes. They allege that represents an illegal partisan gerrymander under the state's constitution.
The remarks from Pearce in August came about a month after the New Mexico Supreme Court unanimously sided with plaintiffs, by finding that partisan gerrymandering claims can be adjudicated in New Mexico courts and that the challenge against the state's congressional districts could be heard by a judge in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court.
A three-day bench trial on the matter is set to begin on Sept. 27 in Lovington.
Pearce told the audience he courted Jennings to join the challenge after being advised by an attorney they needed at least one high-profile Democrat should be a plaintiff.
He credits the presence of Jennings in the suit with effecting the decision by the justices, all Democrats, to allow the legal challenge to move forward in a lower court.
“I don't think we would have gotten that decision if it was just us Republicans on there,” Pearce said.
Jennings was an early critic and vocal opponent of proposals to divide southeast New Mexico communities between multiple congressional districts, saying that doing so would cause the needs of the oil and gas industry and agriculture, which dominate that corner of the state, to be overshadowed by the views and issues of the state's more metropolitan areas.
Pearce defends party strategy
The legal challenge comes as New Mexico Republicans continue to struggle to gain a foothold in a state government dominated by Democrats.
Not since Judith Nakamura was elected to a seat on the New Mexico Supreme Court in 2016 has any Republican won a race for statewide office in New Mexico. She retired from that position in 2020.
Currently, Democrats also hold all five seats in the state's congressional delegation and a nearly fillibuster-proof majority in the state Legislature.
In 2022, Republicans were bullish about their chances to make gains, especially in the New Mexico House of Representatives where the party fielded candidates in nearly all of the 70 state House races on the ballot.
They also had a Democratic President in Joe Biden, with dismal poll numbers, and a foe in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on the ballot, who could motivate the party faithful to turn out on Election Day.
However, those gains largely failed to materialize with Republicans gaining only one seat in the New Mexico House.
After failing to make substantial gains in November, critics, including some party activists, blamed Pearce for the party's poor showing and called for his resignation.
The party's political clout eroded last year after its lone member in the congressional district, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-02), narrowly lost her bid for reelection to U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02).
In a state where registered Republicans comprise just 31% of voters, Pearce concedes the party faces many obstacles.
“We are trying to change the state. It's more difficult than any of us realized,” Pearce said.
Nonetheless, Pearce insists the picture for the party is not as grim as their current situation, the outcome of last year's elections or the headlines suggest.
Unlike most non-election years, Pearce says the party has been able to hire a full-time executive director, has expanded its training of volunteers to lay the groundwork for a new generation of leadership and the party's website, and social media pages are touting efforts to get supporters to vote early and by mail ballot.
Pearce insists that under his direction and staying with his plan, the party is poised for long-term success in New Mexico, although it will take time.
That is the message Pearce said he is getting from Republican organizers in states where Democrats once held a monopoly on power, such as Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana.
“Every single one of the leaders in those states said 'Look, it's not a sprint these are long-term plans you have to do,” he said.
A big part of that, he says, not only includes stabilizing fundraising and bolstering training of party and campaign volunteers, but also ensures consistent and stable party leadership at the state and local levels.
“You can't elect people every two years who come who come in with a different plan,” he said.
For the last several election cycles, Pearce has insisted that disenchanted Democrats of a conservative or moderate bend will break with their party and crossover to vote Republican.
At the luncheon, Pearce, a former congressman in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, credits his past success with reaching beyond the base of his party and to traditional Democratic voting blocs, such as Hispanics and indigenous nations, as well as voters in corners of the state that have traditionally been uneasy about Republicans.
“I went to places where they said 'what are you doing here,” he said. “These were mostly Democrats in Democrat(ic) areas that I was told I was never going to win,” Pearce said.
Over time, Pearce said he was able to break that resistance and win over at least some of those wavering Democrats by emphasizing retail politics and campaigning in person and not just over the airwaves to counter what he says are negative stereotypes many have about Republicans.
“They are not going to believe a 30-second ad, they are only going to believe when they hear the door knock and they see your decency,” Pearce said. “They want to vote for us, they just want to know we are not what they have been told that we are.”
Though some may deride that as “old school,” Pearce contends that it has bore fruit in some lower ticket races, such as in the one race where Republicans ousted a Democrat in New Mexico last year.
For several cycles, Republicans had tried without success to unseat state Rep. Candie Sweetzer (D-Deming), who represented House District 32, which includes portions of Dona Ana, Hidalgo and Luna counties.
Last year, they reached their goal when Republican Jennifer Jones edged out Sweetzer by 46 votes.
“We won that seat after years of hard work on the ground knocking doors and letting people know what we are,” Pearce said.
