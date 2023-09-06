Steve Pearce

Republican Party of New Mexico Chair Steve Pearce speaks to an audience at the Aug. 16 luncheon of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women. 

 Alex Ross Photo

The chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico recently applauded Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings, a registered Democrat, for signing onto a legal challenge to the state's current congressional map.

“He serves as a very, very important piece of this list of plaintiffs,” Steve Pearce, chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said of Jennings while speaking to an audience at the Aug. 16 luncheon of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women at the Roswell Convention Center.

