Despite facing challengers and calls by some in the party for him to step down after two underwhelming election cycles, Steve Pearce was re-elected Saturday to a third term as chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico.
The party did not disclose how many delegates took part in the leadership elections Saturday in Las Cruces, but in a press release stated Pearce secured 55.2% of the vote.
“This was a spirited campaign, and I thank the grassroots Republican leaders from across New Mexico for trusting me to lead for another term as RPNM chairman,” Pearce said in the release.
A former congressman from Hobbs, Pearce, 75, prevailed over four challengers. They were Sarah Jane Allen — founder of the Bernalillo County chapter of Mom's 4 Liberty — who received 20.7% of delegate votes, while Robert Aragon, a former first vice chair of the state party, and conservative radio talk show host Eddy Aragon garnered 13.2% and 10.4% respectively.
Rodney Tahe, a legislative advisor to the Navajo Nation, rounded out the field with the support of 0.5% of delegates.
Per the press release, the election was conducted using paper ballots and candidates were able to observe a hand tally of the votes.
Pearce's new term will begin immediately and last up through the 2024 elections. The win comes after Pearce had come under intense fire for the party's inability to make big gains during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, leading some to call for his resignation.
Democrats have held every statewide elected position since 2019, as well as large majorities in the New Mexico Legislature.
Pearce has blamed many of this year's losses, including the defeat of Yvette Herrell, the only Republican member of Congress from New Mexico, on redistricting. He added in the release that despite the defeats, the party has managed to narrow the margins of victory by Democrats in some key contests.
“Turning New Mexico red is a marathon, not a sprint, and as we look toward 2024, I am excited about helping our future Republican nominees be successful in their campaigns,” Pearce said.
Not all were happy about the outcome. In a tweet just after the results were announced, Jeff Glassburner, who was the campaign manager of Republican Mark Ronchetti's failed campaign for governor called the decision to re-elect Pearce to another term “incredibly stupid.”
Members of the party's State Central Committee also elected officers to seven other leadership positions. They are: Amy Barela, as 1st vice-chair; Leticia Munoz-Kaminski as 2nd vice-chair; Mari Trujillo Spinelli as secretary; and Kim Kvamme as Treasurer.
Donelle Inventor was elected Congressional District 1 vice chair; former state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences as Congressional District 2 vice-chair and Drew Denger as Congressional District 3 Vice Chair.
Information on how much of the vote candidates for those posts received, or whether they had any opponents, was not disclosed by the party.
The Democratic Party of New Mexico will hold its leadership elections in the Spring.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com
