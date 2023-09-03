People with pecan trees in their yard are invited to attend one of three workshops that will focus on keeping pecan weevils out of their trees and, especially, making sure these bugs stay well away from the large commercial pecan orchards in the area.

These free workshops are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on these upcoming Fridays: Sept. 8, 15 and 22, at the Chaves County Extension Office, 200 E. Chisum St., in Roswell.