People with pecan trees in their yard are invited to attend one of three workshops that will focus on keeping pecan weevils out of their trees and, especially, making sure these bugs stay well away from the large commercial pecan orchards in the area.
These free workshops are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on these upcoming Fridays: Sept. 8, 15 and 22, at the Chaves County Extension Office, 200 E. Chisum St., in Roswell.
Those who attend will learn how to build a funnel trap to catch these pests. They will have one to take home and place in a pecan tree.
The traps are one way to find weevils in the community. Once officials have evidence that these bugs are at a location, they proceed to create a plan to eradicate them from that site.
There hadn’t been a noticeable presence of the pecan weevils in the county until a resident brought over a tree from Texas that the pest considered home.
Space is limited. Call the extension office to reserve a spot at 575-622-8746.