Students from Pecos ES help explain academic programs

Kindergartners at Pecos Elementary School, led by instructor Veronica Lara, show how they use hand-held mirrors to determine whether they are forming the right shape to pronounce specific word sounds during a presentation Tuesday at the Roswell Independent School District board meeting. 

 Terri Harber Photo

Pecos Elementary School activities — and quite a few of its students — were in the spotlight during Tuesday's meeting of the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education.

First, a group of Pecos students led pledges to the United States and New Mexico flags in both English and Spanish. Some of these students also assisted Pecos staff members during academic presentations to the board.