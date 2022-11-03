Pecos Elementary School activities — and quite a few of its students — were in the spotlight during Tuesday's meeting of the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education.
First, a group of Pecos students led pledges to the United States and New Mexico flags in both English and Spanish. Some of these students also assisted Pecos staff members during academic presentations to the board.
Pecos Principal Barbara Ryan, along with fifth graders Allison Fuentes and Yoltzin Sanchez-Navarro, described how instructors are working to improve students' math performances.
The New Mexico Public Education Department asks schools to create plans to improve student performance. The 90-day New Mexico Data, Accountability, Sustainability and High Achievement Plan (DASH) for math at Pecos was the topic of this presentation about what has occurred at the school up to the 30-day point.
Both Fuentes and Sanchez-Navarro weren't English speakers when they started school but successfully read aloud page after page of details about the Pecos DASH plan to board members and others at the meeting, Ryan stressed.
Parents of these and many other students make great efforts to be involved in their children's schooling.
“Those parents are awesome,” Ryan also said after the meeting.
Then, a group of kindergartners demonstrated how they are learning through more engaging forms of instruction based on a pilot program at Pecos aptly titled “Play-Based Learning.”
Veronica Lara, one of the instructors that compose the kindergarten team, asked several children to respond to questions about words – whether they described beings or inanimate objects – by standing tall or crouching down. Another lesson demonstration, also led by Lara, showed how these students use hand mirrors so they can watch how they form word sounds.
Kenneth Bewley, the district's director of research, assessment and accountability, explained that this play-based form of teaching is a pilot program that provides teachers with activities for their students “that are more engaging than sitting at a desk, but still incorporate the standards that students need to learn.”
Team members and Bewley noted that the pilot program emphasizes phonics.
One of Veronica Barraza's various duties for the district is to assist homeless youths and their families. A board proclamation marks November as National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, and Barraza provided information about this segment of the student population and encouraged residents to help homeless people in the community.
The most recent count shows there are 87 students attending schools in the district who are experiencing homelessness, Barraza said.
She also explained that homeless students aren't only those living on the streets or in a shelter. They and their families could be staying with someone else or in some form of lodging, such as a motel.
Barraza helps these students and their families obtain assistance from among a variety of local agencies and groups so the students can have a better chance of succeeding in school.
A proposed policy to ensure that no one working for the district has decisions made by close family members pertaining to their hiring, firing, discipline, compensation, promotions, work assignments or other work-related evaluations made it through first reading.
No one would be supervised or required to report to a close family member, either.
Three policies focused on opioid overdose prevention were approved by board members on second reading. However, the scheduled second reading of proposed medical cannabis treatment policies was postponed.
Luck explained that a more thorough legal review is needed before bringing these cannabis policies to board members for approval. This is likely to occur in December.
